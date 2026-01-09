Hong Kong cafe Elephant Grounds to open Singapore flagship store

Cafe-holics rejoice!

Elephant Grounds — a cafe from Hong Kong known for its craft coffee, freshly baked pastries and brunch platters — is set to open its Singapore flagship store on Saturday (Jan 10).

The cafe, located at Gucco Midtown, has an airy, nature-inspired ambience and is "designed as the perfect 'third place' to pause and reconnect", it said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Elephant Grounds' Singapore outlet is also family- and pet-friendly, it said.

While a full menu for the new cafe has yet to be released, customers can expect a variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks served in the brand's iconic elephant cup.

There will also be hearty breakfast and weekend specials available, as well as all-day menu items such as rice bowls and pasta dishes.

Elephant Grounds began as a small coffee counter with ice cream sandwiches in the back of a lifestyle shop in 2013.

It has since grown into a well-known brand with multiple outlets in Hong Kong as well as cities such as Beijing, Chengdu and Manila.

Address: 124 Beach Road, #01-04 Guoco Midtown II

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm daily

