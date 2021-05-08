Elevate your glamping experience in these gorgeous dome tents

If you love the idea of sleeping under the stars without roughing it out, glamping is your best bet. And with glamping companies sprouting up over the island, ‘glamp-cations’ are nothing new on our island.

But local company Wondrous Glamping has taken it up with a notch with its Geodesic Dome Glamping Stay that gives the usual bell tents a more luxurious spin.

PHOTO: Wondrous Glamping

The dome tents are located at Yishun ORTO Kampung Kampus, which is a stone’s throw away from various dining spots.

Plus, there are kid-friendly activities where the family can head to for a bit of fun, from a trampoline park to an indoor playground , longkang fishing spot, and a prawning facility, or just take a stroll by the water.

PHOTO: Wondrous Glamping

There’s no skimping on comfort either. With each of its five-metre Geodesic Tents, you’ll get the whole shebang, from interiors decorated in a rustic style and string lights to queen-sized foam beds with bed linens and pillows, armchairs, a standing fan, and even a portable air-conditioner to keep you cool throughout the night.

Clear panels also offer a view of the outdoors — sans the heat and humidity.

There’s even a portable BBQ set thrown in the mix, and you can order uncooked barbeque food items at an additional fee.

Safety measures are in place too, with each tent sanitised and cleaned prior to your stay. Safe Entry check-ins and temperature taking are required as well.

The Geodesic Dome Glamping Stay is available at a promotional launch price of $450 (Package A) for one night’s stay. Check-in at 3pm and check out at 11am the next day. Top up $150 for an additional breakfast set as well as a set of barbeque food items (uncooked) for four persons.

Bay East Garden Glamping Stay at Rhu Cross.

PHOTO: Wondrous Glamping

At the same time, it’s also launched a Bay East Garden Glamping Stay, where you can park yourself inside one of its 12 bell tents at Rhu Cross, Bay East Garden. Not only do you get a lovely view of the Singapore Flyer and the cityscape, you’ll get to gaze out to sparkling city lights when night falls.

PHOTO: Wondrous Glamping

Each bell tent comes with queen-sized beds, battery-operated fans, a small foldable table, a large carpet, decorated interiors, and string lights.

Celebrating an anniversary, birthday or planning a proposal? Festive add-ons, like balloons, hens’ party games, a bouquet and chalkboard are available for all packages as well.

Visit Wondrous Glamping’s website , e-mail contactus@wondrousglampers.com or call 9623-2950 for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.