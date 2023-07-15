Elixir Coffee and Wine is a buzzy 2-in-1 hangout in Holland Grove

Cafe by day, and pizza-wine bar by night, Elixir Coffee and Wine is a quaint gem new to the low-key corner of Holland Grove. Just relocated from it’s original home in Bukit Timah, in early May this year, the concept is the work of Eleven Seventeen Capital group, who are the same folks behind well-loved steakhouses Meadesmoore and Fat Belly (FBG). If you’re in the mood for some artisanal coffee, hearty brunch-to-lunch bites and hearty pizzas, here’s what to get munching on at Elixir Coffee and Wine.

Average spend per person: S$65+ for a three-course meal

When it comes to first impressions, don't be fooled by the spot's neighbourhood location. In a matter of months, the cafe-restaurant has built quite the loyal following amongst the surrounding residential crowd and remains busy throughout dinner services.

The chic space exudes a calming ambiance from the minute you step in — from its industrial style and wooden table tops to pops of salmon pink and navy blue colour accents and funky art. Complementing the restaurant's new look is a new menu created by Executive Chef Victor Loy, featuring hearty options designed for sharing throughout the day, as the brand evolves to cater more than just coffee enthusiasts.

Tartines

Don't miss the tartines, available during brunch service from 8.30am to 3pm. Amongst the French-style open-faced sandwiches, the Stracciatella ($20) with arugula, blistered tomatoes, pecorino cheese and balsamic vinegar atop sourdough bread is classic in flavour combination. Sporting garlic yoghurt, homemade chili crunch & poached eggs, the tart and fiery Turkish Eggs ($16) is balanced with a sprinkle of sweet pomegranate seeds.

Nonetheless, the Salumi ($16) is the star of the show, inspired by the Middle-Eastern delight called 'Shawarma'. What makes the dish truly packed with flavour is the Nduja, a spicy pork sausage paste, spiked with Calabrian chilies. Sumac onion completes the dish by adding a much needed crunch and a hint of smokiness.

Bites

Served from 12pm, snacks like the Baby Octopus ($18) offers addictive tender bites of golden-brown octopus fritters served with an umami black squid ink aioli. Just as enticing, the Burrata (S$24) hails from Molise (in southeast-central Italy) and comes with an unexpected chili wonton style spicy dressing. Chef's house-made chili crunch make a return here for a mala-like flavour and a tart vinegar taste. For folks transitioning their evening drinks to dinner, go for the Tête de Moine ($22), a platter of creamy semi-hard cheese served with sweet poached apricot and walnuts.

Pizzas

As night falls, switch things up with the pizzas (served from 12pm) in unique flavours such as the Not-Carbonara ($26). Creamy and satisfying with a bite from the pizza dough, think a rich entanglement of mornay sauce made with ricotta, cream cheese, and bechamel base, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, and a raw egg yolk centre. For folks, that are in for the heat, the Hot Mama ($28) is perfect. Spicy and savoury, it's loaded with salty Calabrese salami slices, sweet and slightly crunchy fennel, and Chef's iconic chili crunch.

Alternatively, the Cali Cali ($26) was one of our favourites of the night effortlessly marrying Italian flavours with Californian trends. The satisfying pizza with fresh tomato sauce is packed with sausage, chopped kailan, dollops of guacamole and a lemon for rich and refreshing flavour.

Dessert

Complete the meal with the zesty, nutty and decadent Pistachio Cake (S$14). The dessert is served with a dollop of crème fraiche chantilly for a layer of creamy and tangy undertones to the dish. Along with your bites, sip on some tasty coffee, craft beers, classic cocktails or vintage wines, on the side for a successful meal out!

Elixir Coffee and Wine is located at 24 Holland Grove Road, #01-18 Parksuites, Singapore278803, p. +65 6908 5547. Open Sun-Thu 8.30am-10pm, Fri-Sat 8.30am-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.