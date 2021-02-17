Ella Chen, Yvonne Lim and other Asian celebs who wore cute matching CNY outfits with their kids

There’s just something really cute about matching family outfits that make for aww-inducing moments, and especially so during festive seasons.

From twinning with their kiddos to wearing matching outfits in the most tasteful ways, here’s a look at what these Asian celebrity parents and digital personalities wore with their families this Lunar New Year.

1. Sheila Sim

Actress and entrepreneur Sheila Sim, her husband Deon Woo and baby daughter Layla looked fresh and festive in bright floral prints by Le Petit Society.

2. Cheryl Wee

Red and yellow were the order of the day for singer and entrepreneur Cheryl Wee, her husband Roy Fong, and their two children.

3. Yvonne Lim & Alex Tien

There’s no missing Singapore actress Yvonne Lim, former Taiwanese boyband member Alex Tien and their two kids, now based in Taiwan. The family of four went with crimson sweaters featuring ox face motifs to usher in the Year of the Ox.

4. Ella Chen

Eschewing anything traditional, Taiwanese singer and actress Ella Chen twinned with her son Daniel in adorable bear sweatshirts for the second day of the Lunar New Year, with husband Alvin Lai matching their get-up in a dark coloured hoodie.

5. Tjin Lee

Lifestyle and parenting influencer, as well as PR and fashion maven Tjin Lee went for full-on bright red, while her husband and sons complemented her look with cheery floral prints and bright red shorts.

6. Andrea Chong

Matching family outfits doesn’t necessitate donning the same prints or designs. Just ask fashion influencer and newly minted mom Andrea Chong. Together with her husband Imran Rahim, and their baby son Ezra Isa Imran, the family of three sported matching hues with different patterns.

7. Jaime Teo

You can’t go wrong with cheongsams for the festive season! But local host, actress, and now #fitspo mum Jaime Teo went for matching checks with her daughter Renee.

8. Moses Chan & Aimee Chan

The Hongkong celebrity couple went the trad route for the Lunar New Year, with everyone in the family dressing up in traditional Chinese outfits in festive red and gold.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.