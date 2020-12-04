Emergency accident hotlines for car owners in Singapore

Here is a list of emergency accident hotlines for you to call in Singapore when you get into an accident. They range from common emergency numbers to insurance claim and roadside assistance.
Getting into an accident can be both nerve-wracking and frustrating. There is also the issue of settlement and the troublesome task of filing an accident report.
Regardless of the hassle, you should always report your accident within 24 hours, or by the next working day.
Otherwise, you risk the chance of losing your No Claim Discount (NCD), or your insurer might deny any claims made by you.
However, drivers might not know what to do or who to call in the event of an accident. As such, we have prepared this handy guide and a list of numbers to keep on hand.
Step 1: Ensure your safety
After the accident, always move out of harm’s way. It includes turning off the engine, switching the hazard lights on, and setting up an emergency triangle to warn others.
If the car catches fire, be sure to evacuate the vicinity as quickly as possible.
Step 2: Call the ambulance and police
Do call an ambulance if there are multiple or significant injuries.
You should also contact the police as a report is necessary to file an insurance claim.
Here is a list of common emergency numbers:
Emergency hotlines:
- Ambulance: 995
- Non-Emergency Ambulance: 1777
- Police: 999
- Traffic Police: 6547 0000
- EMAS (Expressway Monitory and Advisory System) Vehicle Recovery Service: 1800 255 0000
Step 3: Exchange of information
Remember to exchange your personal details with the affected parties.
It would make the claiming process much easier for those involved.
You will need to exchange the following information:
- NRIC and Driver’s licence Details (Name and Address)
- Contact numbers of both parties
- Insurer details (company name and policy number)
- Licence plate number
- Vehicle details (registration information, description, make, model and year)
Step 4: Gather the necessary evidence
As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words”.
So make sure you document the entire accident scene for evidence purposes.
Here are the details and evidence that you will need to collate:
- Date / Time / Location of accident
- The direction that the involved driver(s) was travelling
- Photographs of the accident scene
- Sketch of the accident scene
- Name & contact number of eyewitnesses
- Name & badge number of responding police personnel
- Other relevant details (driving conditions, weather, visibility, etc.)
Step 5: Seek medical treatment
If you were injured in the accident, remember to obtain a medical report for documentation purposes. Remember to do so regardless of the severity of your injuries.
Why? It would make insurance claims much easier in the event of repercussions in the future.
Step 6: Report your accident to your insurance company
Don’t forget to report your accident to your insurance company within 24 hours, or by the next working day.
Check with them on the necessary steps to take, as different companies have different reporting procedures.
Need to call your insurer? Here are a few insurance claim hotlines for your convenience:
Insurance claim hotlines:
|
Insurance Provider
|
Phone Number
|
Opening Hours
|
AXA (Singapore)
|
1800 880 4888
|
9am – 5.30pm
|
AXA (International)
|
6880 4888
|
9am – 5.30pm
|
China Taiping Motor Insurance Claims (Singapore)
|
6389 6136 / 6389 6153
|
8.45am – 5.30pm
|
Direct Asia (Singapore)
|
6532 1818
|
9am – 5.30pm
|
EQ Insurance
|
6311 3211
|
8.30am – 5.30pm
|
ETIQA + Takaful Insurance
|
6887 8777
|
9am – 5pm
Monday to Friday
8.30am – 12.30pm
Saturday
|
India International Insurance
|
6347 6100
|
8.30am – 5.30pm
|
Sompo Insurance Services
|
6461 6555
|
8.30am – 5.30pm
*All working days are Monday to Friday unless otherwise specified
Additionally, you can call the following insurance companies if you require 24/7 roadside assistance from them:
24/7 insurance roadside assistance hotlines:
- AIG Insurance: 6338 6200
- AVIVA Mobile Accident Response Service (MARS): 6333 2222
- Budget Direct: 6221 2199
- ETIQA 24 Hours Emergency and Car Breakdown Assistance: 1800 886 491
- Ergo Insurance Mobile Accident Response Service (MARS): 6333 2222
- EQ Insurance Private Motor Emergency hotline: 6311 3211
- FWD Insurance Emergency Assistance hotline: 6322 2072
- Great Eastern Emergency Insurance Services: 6339 2155
- Great Eastern Towing Services: 6535 0511
- HL Assurance Emergency Hotline: 6922 6009
- Liberty Insurance: 1800 5423 789
- MSIG Roadside Assistance: 6337 1208 (for comprehensive private motor car insurance policyholders only)
- NTUC INCOME (Orange Force): 6789 5000 (due to COVID-19, the hotline operates from 7am to 10.30pm daily)
- Sompo (Private Car): 6226 3323
- Tokio Marine: 1800 225 8647
- United Overseas Insurance: 6453 8110
This article was first published in Motorist.