Emergency accident hotlines for car owners in Singapore

Here is a list of emergency accident hotlines for you to call in Singapore when you get into an accident. They range from common emergency numbers to insurance claim and roadside assistance.

Getting into an accident can be both nerve-wracking and frustrating. There is also the issue of settlement and the troublesome task of filing an accident report.

Regardless of the hassle, you should always report your accident within 24 hours, or by the next working day.

Otherwise, you risk the chance of losing your No Claim Discount (NCD), or your insurer might deny any claims made by you.

However, drivers might not know what to do or who to call in the event of an accident. As such, we have prepared this handy guide and a list of numbers to keep on hand.

Step 1: Ensure your safety

After the accident, always move out of harm’s way. It includes turning off the engine, switching the hazard lights on, and setting up an emergency triangle to warn others.

If the car catches fire, be sure to evacuate the vicinity as quickly as possible.

Step 2: Call the ambulance and police

Do call an ambulance if there are multiple or significant injuries.

You should also contact the police as a report is necessary to file an insurance claim.

Here is a list of common emergency numbers:

Emergency hotlines:

Ambulance: 995

Non-Emergency Ambulance: 1777

Police: 999

Traffic Police: 6547 0000

EMAS (Expressway Monitory and Advisory System) Vehicle Recovery Service: 1800 255 0000

Step 3: Exchange of information

Remember to exchange your personal details with the affected parties.

It would make the claiming process much easier for those involved.

You will need to exchange the following information:

NRIC and Driver’s licence Details (Name and Address)

Contact numbers of both parties

Insurer details (company name and policy number)

Licence plate number

Vehicle details (registration information, description, make, model and year)

Step 4: Gather the necessary evidence

As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words”.

So make sure you document the entire accident scene for evidence purposes.

Here are the details and evidence that you will need to collate:

Date / Time / Location of accident

The direction that the involved driver(s) was travelling

Photographs of the accident scene

Sketch of the accident scene

Name & contact number of eyewitnesses

Name & badge number of responding police personnel

Other relevant details (driving conditions, weather, visibility, etc.)

Step 5: Seek medical treatment

If you were injured in the accident, remember to obtain a medical report for documentation purposes. Remember to do so regardless of the severity of your injuries.

Why? It would make insurance claims much easier in the event of repercussions in the future.

Step 6: Report your accident to your insurance company

Don’t forget to report your accident to your insurance company within 24 hours, or by the next working day.

Check with them on the necessary steps to take, as different companies have different reporting procedures.

Need to call your insurer? Here are a few insurance claim hotlines for your convenience:

Insurance claim hotlines:

Insurance Provider Phone Number Opening Hours AXA (Singapore) 1800 880 4888 9am – 5.30pm AXA (International) 6880 4888 9am – 5.30pm China Taiping Motor Insurance Claims (Singapore) 6389 6136 / 6389 6153 8.45am – 5.30pm Direct Asia (Singapore) 6532 1818 9am – 5.30pm EQ Insurance 6311 3211 8.30am – 5.30pm ETIQA + Takaful Insurance 6887 8777 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday 8.30am – 12.30pm Saturday India International Insurance 6347 6100 8.30am – 5.30pm Sompo Insurance Services 6461 6555 8.30am – 5.30pm

*All working days are Monday to Friday unless otherwise specified

Additionally, you can call the following insurance companies if you require 24/7 roadside assistance from them:

24/7 insurance roadside assistance hotlines: