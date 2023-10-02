Emirates launches premium economy flights to Sao Paulo and Tokyo

Driven by the success of the Premium Economy class on the existing routes, Emirates is expanding its popular Premium Economy network to Sao Paulo and Tokyo Narita. The Premium Economy class will serve Sao Paulo starting on Nov 19, while Tokyo Narita will follow on Dec 20, as reported by Wego. This new arrangement will mark Sao Paulo and Tokyo Narita as the first Emirates’ Premium Economy network in Latin America and Japan.

[embed]https://twitter.com/emirates/status/1707375910385578257[/embed]

Facilitated by the A380 aircraft, the Premium Economy in Sao Paulo will be available thrice a week on EK261/262 flights, which will scale up to daily flights in December.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Narita will immediately offer a daily offering for this flight, which can be booked on flights EK318/319. The aircraft will offer a refreshed interior featuring 56 Premium Economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. Passengers in this class can enjoy luxurious seats, extra legroom, premium dining and beverages, and many other benefits.

Emirates currently offers daily service between Sao Paulo and Dubai, connecting travelers to more than 130 locations across its global network. Furthermore, it has also provided service to Japan through its three gateways with daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, and Osaka Kansa.

With the expansion of the Premium Economy flight, Sao Paulo will become the airline’s fifth point in the North and South American network that offers this cabin class. In contrast, Tokyo Narita will become the second gateway in the Emirates’ Far East network after Singapore.

Since its release a year ago, the Emirates Premium Economy class has served more than 160,000 customers. The service is currently available in London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Christchurch, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Houston and San Francisco. Mumbai and Bengaluru will soon join the list of destinations starting from Oct 29.

This article was first published in Wego.