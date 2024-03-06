'Empowering and fulfilling': Tabitha Nauser on her natural birth experience

Tabitha Nauser and her partner Louie Salmon-Pansuk welcomed their first child four months ago.

According to the Swiss-Indian singer, she's barely even noticed this four-month milestone passing by.

"Time seems to be slipping from my fingers and my baby is growing too fast," she said.

Tabitha took some time to reminisce about her childbirth journey, sharing an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 5) about her "no-epidural, unmedicated, natural birth" experience—from the lead-up to the actual day of delivery.

During her pregnancy, Tabitha had made it clear that she was keen on a natural childbirth with no interventions.

This birth plan was fully supported by her doctor, and this alone provided her with "so much confidence".

Two days before the expected due date, the 32-year-old was prepping for the baby and continuing with her birthing exercises.

She woke up the following day with contractions but only rated the pain as a 1.5 out of 10.

By the time she checked in at the hospital on the day of delivery, Tabitha was 3.5cm dilated and the pain level had ramped up considerably.

"For the rest of the day, I survived on gummy bears and sweets," she said.

The fact that Tabitha's baby was "facing upwards" slowed down the process, as this position wouldn't help dilate her cervix.

Describing the pain as unbearable, she admitted that her body had entered "autopilot" mode and her focus was fully on pushing out her child.

Throughout the ordeal, Louie stayed by her bedside, providing support.

Tabitha mentioned in the in-video caption: "He was my cheerleader and never left my side."

Twelve hours in the delivery room and 1.5 hours of pushing.

She'd done it—completely unmedicated, as planned.

Calling this the most "empowering and fulfilling" thing she's ever done, Tabitha noted how this experience has given her a new lease of life.

"I know I can do anything I set my mind to now," she affirmed.

In the comments section, netizens were in celebratory mood.

One Instagram user admitted that Tabitha's Instagram video brought them to tears, before labelling her "an actual superwoman".

ALSO READ: 'No one talks about what happens after childbirth': Annette Lee opens up about her postpartum story

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.