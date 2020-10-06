End of circuit breaker promotions that workshops are offering (June 2020)

As the circuit breaker has been eased since June 1, some workshops have gradually resumed operations over a few phrases. They are now welcoming you with attractive promotions in June 2020.
We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, because good things must share!
Upholstery - seats & tops promotions
1. Auto Image Pte Ltd
Enjoy the following offers from Auto Image Pte Ltd till 30 June 2020:
- 20 per cent off full set seats upholstery works (Toyota & Honda models)
- Free car mat steam cleaning with every full leather reupholstery done (All car models)
- 20 per cent off all roof lining replacement service
2. Classic Auto Leather Pte Ltd
Visit Classic Auto Leather Pte Ltd to revamp your whole car upholstery with a decent discount of 25 per cent and a set of complimentary customised car mat!
Limited customers only, so hurry!
3. Tomo-CSE Autotrim Pte Ltd
Tomo-CSE is offering its Eurostyle upholstery from as low as $788 for selected car makes and models!
On top of that, you can enjoy additional 10 per cent off in June!
Find out the 20 car models eligible for this offer.
Repair & servicing promotions
1. AK Workshop
AK Workshop is offering some attractive vehicle servicing and engine treatment promotions!
- Motul X-Cess 5w40 5L Continental Cars Servicing package - $188 nett
- Kennol Touring 5w40 Engine Oil 4L Asian Cars Servicing package - $148 nett
- Liqui Moly 2 in 1 Additive Treatment - $39 nett
- Liqui Moly Decarbonize System 2 in 1 Package - $188 nett
2. Doctor Gearbox Pte Ltd
Bring your preferred Engine oil / oil filter and visit Doctor Gearbox on a Sunday to get free labour charge for engine oil changing!
3. Kaizen Motors Pte Ltd
Kaizen Motors' Bosch SN 5W40 Premium X7 Vehicle Servicing Package Promo is one you cannot miss!
The package includes four litres of engine oil, genuine oil filter, 33-point maintenance check, and labour charge.
- Japanese/ Korean cars - $58
- European cars - $88
- PHV drivers - $50
4. Precise Auto Service
Get free engine flush and treatment (worth $45) for every vehicle servicing done at Precise Auto Service!
View all 10 car servicing packages on their product listings now.
5. Prem Brothers Engineering & Motor Works
Free OWS Nano-cabin & AC Fresh cabin disinfection (worth $45) when you purchase selected OWS car servicing package at Prem Brothers.
6. TT Motorsport Pte Ltd
Purchase any of the Amsoil Signature Series Servicing Package (0W20, 0W40, 5W30) from TT Motorsport at $128 only! (U.P. $148)
Tyres & rims promotions
1. AL Tyres Cooperation
Tourador tyres come with five-year warranty!
Request the staff to paste the Tourador sticker for you to enjoy $10 off each tyre with FREE tyre patching at AL Tyres!
2. Hurry Tyre & Battery
Purchase any four tyres or four rims from Hurry Tyre & Battery and get 50 per cent off Steelmate T630 (U.P. $190/set) or other TPMS models!
Get it for free if purchase a complete set of rims and tyres.
Solar Films & Tinting promotions
1.Tintsy Cool International
Tintsy Cool is offering a 30 per cent off all Tintsy Cool solar film packages, with an additional discount of up to $100 to $200 off!
Accessories promotions
1. Bullsone Singapore
Get 25 per cent off Bullsone Saladdin Car Deodoriser from Bullsone Singapore with the promo code - SGCM25.
Free delivery with min purchase of $30. Plus, buy five get one free!
Check out all three scents available now.
This article was first published in sgCarMart.