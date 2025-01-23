End of an era: Hup Teck, Malaysian soy-sauce maker, to close after 100 years

Malaysian soy-sauce maker Hup Teck is set to say goodbye on Jan 28 after more than 100 years of operations, marking the end of a business that dates back to World War One.

The family-run business, which was founded in Gopeng, Perak in 1914, took to its Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 21) to announce the news.

"It's [with] humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Hup Teck soy sauce," the caption read.

Describing the closure as a "difficult decision", the company mentioned that it was appreciative of the support and loyalty from customers over the years.

"You all are [a] direct reason for our success as we are truly humbled and honoured to have served you," the Malaysian brand added.

There is still stock of its famed soy sauce left, and the business encouraged customers to head down to its factory for a final purchase of its products.

To this day, Hup Teck continues to use large earthen urns in the traditional fermentation process, a practice that has been passed down for generations, to make their famous soy sauce, New Straits Times reported.

In the comments section, the majority of supporters were saddened by the announcement of Hup Teck's imminent closure.

"Very sad, it's my favourite sauce since my childhood till now. I can never find [a] better sauce then yours hereafter," one Facebook user said.

Another user commented: "Because of you Hup Teck, I can't even swallow other brand's soy sauce. I wish you can pass the skill to other people to continue this artisan soy sauce."

A few wished Hup Teck a happy retirement.

Why stop now?

Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily reported that Hup Teck would be closing down as the owner Low Bak Tong, 72, was unable to find a successor.

His sister and nephew have been helping out with running the business, according to the publication, but he will have to retire due to his health.

Bak Tong told Sin Chew Daily: "As times have changed, many old industries have disappeared.

"There used to be four soy sauce factories in Gopeng. Now, the only remaining soy sauce factory will say goodbye to everyone."

