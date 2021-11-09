End of an era: Just Acia is closing its Dhoby Ghaut outlet

For over a decade, Just Acia's Dhoby Ghaut outlet has been a popular after-school and weekend hangout spot for teenagers.

Specialising in Asian cuisine, the restaurant's affordable menu made it a haven for cash-strapped youths who want to enjoy a cheap yet decent meal in town.

Unfortunately, it seems that will no longer be a possible. In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 9), the chain announced that it will be shuttering its Dhoby Xchange outlet, as requested by its landlord.

Some netizens flocked to the comments section to express their sadness, with a few even saying that this was the "end of an era".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

This isn't the chain's only store that has ceased operations — it had announced the closure of its Downtown East branch on July 18.

However, Just Acia's two other outlets at Bedok Point and Sembawang Shopping Centre will still remain open.

And fans who are hoping for the chain to make a comeback in town may be in luck as its Facebook post did hint that it hopes to return "soon".

