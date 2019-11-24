End of an era as Victoria's Secret scraps annual fashion show

It was one of the most popular fashion shows for 20 years, but US lingerie brand Victoria's Secret is canceling its annual extravaganza amid controversy and weak financial results in the #MeToo era.

The decision, in the offing since the summer, reflects a shift towards brands seen as more empowering of women, such as singer Rihanna's, and comes after several years of declining TV viewership.

The brand is often accused of objectifying women and has been struggling to appeal to a younger generation of lingerie shoppers who increasingly prefer simpler, less sexualized designs.

Victoria's Secret has also received negative publicity surrounding its owner's links to Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in prison this year while awaiting trial on charges he trafficked underage girls for sex.

The fashion show, in which models parade around with angels' wings on their backs, first aired in 1995. It was broadcast around the world, with the venue changing from year to year.

American viewers have declined by almost a third since 2014, from nine million then to 3.3 million in December last year.

The decision to scrap it was confirmed by Stuart Burgdoerfer, finance director of parent company L Brands, during a conference call with analysts about the brand's latest quarterly results.