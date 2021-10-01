Enjoy 1-for-1 drinks and free cup carriers at Jam Hsiao's new AtTea outlet in Somerset

To celebrate the opening of its second store in Singapore, Taiwanese bubble tea chain AtTea, founded by singer Jam Hsiao, is having a one-for-one drinks promotion.

Get a Tea Au Lait of your choice for free when you order any drink from the Cream Cheese Foam Tea series at AtTea's new 313@somerset outlet.

The promotion will be available from today (Oct 1) till Oct 3.

1 for 1 is back!!! Mark your calendar for opening weekend (1st - 3rd Oct) of our brand new outlet at @313somerset !... Posted by AtTea SG 署茗職茶 on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Apart from that, you can also score yourself a limited edition cup carrier which comes free with any of their 17N9 drinks, inspired by the 17N9 rocket featured in Jam's space-themed music video for his song Planet Sa-Hah.

Many have been asking how they can get this limited edition 17N9 carrier. Good news is that it comes FREE with any of... Posted by AtTea SG 署茗職茶 on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The canvas cup carriers will be available at AtTea's Tiong Bahru Plaza outlet and 313@somerset outlet. Only 1709 pieces are up for grabs.

Deal ends: Oct 3 (one-for-one drink promotion); cup carriers are available while stocks last

Address:

313 Orchard Rd, #B2-46 52A, Singapore 238895

302 Tiong Bahru Rd, #01-158, Singapore 168732

