Enjoy 1-for-1 movie tickets and other promotions at Golden Village till Sept 29

Planning on watching the latest show like Shang-Chi in cinemas? You can now enjoy one-for-one movie tickets at Golden Village in celebration of their movie club's — Mr Popcorn — 14th birthday.

This will be available from tomorrow (Sept 8) onwards till Sept 29 for screenings before 12pm and after 12 midnight.

The promotion is valid at all Golden Village cinemeas except their VivoCity outlet.

It’s Mr Popcorn’s Birthday! 🎉 Celebrate 14 fun years with us, there’s a series of surprises waiting for you! Only from... Posted by Golden Village Mr Popcorn on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

And that isn't the only deal you can look forward to — from now till Sept 29, movie goers will receive a free gift when they purchase a minimum amount of two tickets for movies screened on Thursdays.

If you're looking for a more boujee experience, you can also enjoy 15 per cent off dine-in at the theatre's Gold Class Lounge from now till Sept 29. Do note that this promotion is only valid for fully vaccinated patrons and kids under 12.

To redeem all these deals, all you have to do is become a Golden Village Movie Club member for free.

Deal ends: Sept 29

