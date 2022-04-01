Enjoy 1-for-1 Thai milk tea from ChaTraMue in celebration of Songkran

In celebration of Songkran, which is Thailand's new year, Thai tea brand ChaTraMue is having a special one-for-one Thai milk tea promotion.

The deal will only be available on April 13 at ChaTraMue's PLQ Mall and One Raffles Place outlets. Each customer is limited to two redemptions, while stocks last.

Additionally, you get into the festive mood by snapping some photos with a tuk-tuk (motorised rickshaw) that will be on display at the chain's PLQ Mall store from April 13 to 17.

PHOTO: ChaTraMue

Deal ends: April 13

