Enjoy 2 KFC meals for $10 on International Fried Chicken Day; pre-orders now open

Fried chicken fans, prepare to stuff yourselves.

To mark International Fried Chicken Day next Tuesday (July 6), KFC Singapore has created a special two-meal bundle going for only $10 (U.P. $23.10).

The exclusive one-day-only bundle is now available for pre-order on the fast-food restaurant's website and mobile application.

It includes four pieces of chicken (choose from Original or Hot & Crispy), two regular servings of whipped potato and two regular drinks.

That's not all — it also comes with two invites to KFC Singapore's online Zoom party on July 6 at 7.30pm.

You can expect quizzes, games, treasure hunts and giveaways in the hour-long session and familiar faces such as The Muttons, Hirzi Zulkiflie, Munah Bagharib and DJ Hazelle Teo.

And it's all for a good cause. For every online participant who joins in the virtual party, KFC Singapore has pledged to donate a two-piece chicken meal to charity, supporting low-income families from Sunlove Home.

For those who can't get their hands on a Zoom invite to the online festivities, fret not. You can still join in the fun by tuning in to KFC's Facebook livestream.

Deal ends: July 6

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com