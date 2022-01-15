Enjoy 50% off all menu items at Marche on weekdays till Jan 27

Need a workday pick-me-up?
From now till Jan 27, Marche Rewards members can enjoy 50% off all menu items from 3pm to 6pm on weekdays (Mondays to Fridays).
Don't have a membership? Fret not as you can sign up for free here.
To redeem the deal at these three outlets — 313@somerset, VivoCity and Suntec City — just flash your digital membership card at the entrance.
Promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaway orders.
Deal ends: Jan 27
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving
editor@asiaone.com