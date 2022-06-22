Enjoy up to 50% off at Ikea's massive sale starting on June 23

Ikea has come to be a trusty furniture retailer loved by many for its affordable prices and Swedish meatballs.

For those who have been looking to score some new furniture at a bargain price, Ikea has just announced that from June 23 to July 3, shoppers will be able to snag selected products at up to 50 per cent off.

The sale will take place both in stores and online.

Shoppers can look forward to over 800 discounted products as part of the sale, including everything from bedside tables to table lamps and home decor.

The IKEA Sale is back! Happening from 23 June to 3 July with over 800 of your favourite products to choose from, mark your calendars and stay tuned. Posted by IKEA on Friday, June 17, 2022

Ikea Family members can enjoy an additional 10 per cent when they shop in stores.

Ikea Family is a loyalty club that is free to join, with no membership fees. Sign up here or fill up the membership form in person at any Ikea outlet.

For Ikea Family members, the savings don't just stop at furniture. If you can't do without grabbing a quick meal at Ikea's restaurant every time you visit, you are in for a treat as Ikea Family members can enjoy discounted prices on some dishes, such as the popular Swedish meatballs ($9.50 for 12, U.P. $12.50), salmon and prawn spaghetti ($14, U.P. $16.40), and more.

Shoppers looking to spruce up their homes can keep their eyes peeled because the sale begins on Thursday (June 23).

Deal ends: July 3

