Enjoy up to 80% off at Popular's warehouse sale from April 13 to 17

Need to stock up on stationery, books or gadgets? Well, you're in luck because the Popular Warehouse Sale is back again.

Happening from April 13 to 17, customers can look forward to discounts of up to 80 per cent.

There will also be a mix-and-match stationery promotion where you'll be able to snag 10 items for just $10

Every $30 spent on toys, games or tidbits will also entitle you to one free spin on the Sure-Win Spin, where you'll get a chance to win up to $4,000 worth of prizes.

PHOTO: Popular Bookstore Singapore

Those who spend a minimum of $20 in a single receipt can snag a Phillips power bank for just $16.90 (U.P. $39) or an Omni Colour Pencil Set for $10 (U.P. $22.10).

If you spend $100 nett in a single receipt, don't forget to claim your $10 Popular discount vouchers and partner vouchers from Old Town, Total Health and Skechers.

And, if you're planning to sign-up or renew your Popular membership, now is a good time to do so. If you get a three-year membership, you can enjoy $5 off your membership fee and a free foldable travel bag.

PHOTO: Popular Bookstore Singapore

Do note that mask-wearing is compulsory during the event and only fully vaccinated individuals can attend.

Address: 15 Serangoon North Ave 5, Singapore (554360)

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm

Deal ends: April 17

