Enjoy afternoon or high tea at these places in Singapore in phase 2

Phase 2 means we’re allowed to have social gathering of up to five people. For some of us, it means catching up with family and friends whom you’ve not met for months.

Which means, it’s a great time to treat ourselves to a delicious high tea with the ones that matter to us the most.

Whether you’re wanting to try out a traditional English afternoon tea or a newer, trendy iteration that celebrates the ritual of high tea, here are the spots you’ll want to head down to for a memorable afternoon of luxury and tantalising fare.

The Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Hotel

Want to enjoy high tea while doing good? Try the Pink Hope High Tea set, which is available for the month of October.

The set is presented in collaboration with The Estée Lauder Companies, and aims to raise awareness for breast cancer research at the Singapore General Hospital.

Enjoy a 3-tier high tea experience with pink treats that will surely tickle your fancy.

From savouries to French desserts and rose-infused scones, this set is definitely one you’d want to enjoy with your BFFs.

The set includes a choice of two hot beverages.

That’s not all, you’ll also receive the iconic pink ribbon pin that symbolises breast cancer awareness.

The Pink Hope High Tea is available from 7 October to 31 October 2020, 3pm to 5pm daily. The high tea experience is priced at $42++ on weekdays and $48++ on weekends.

Each high tea set serves 2 persons and includes 2 hot beverages. Choices include tea, coffee, Kopi Tarik or Teh Tarik.

Guests can add some sparkle to the afternoon with Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne available for $25++ per glass or $115++ per bottle.

For every public, in-feed Instagram post throughout the month of October 2020, featuring both hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #UnitedinHopeSG, The Estée Lauder Companies will donate $5 per post, up to $10,000, to support breast disease research at the Singapore General Hospital.

The Grand Lobby, Raffles Hotel

While we may not be able to go on holiday right now, The Raffles Hotel Singapore is letting us enjoy our zest for travel through their exclusive New York Afternoon Tea special ($78++) at their beautifully refurbished and welcoming Grand Lobby.

You don’t even need to visit the Upper East Side to get the experience, especially when you’re dining under a bespoke chandelier decked out in thousands of sparkling crystal, sipping your tea of choice and making your way through an exquisite array of savoury and sweet treats — including NYC-inspired Reuben sandwiches, lobster rolls, and decadent cheesecake — that are completely mouthwatering.

Address: Grand Lobby, Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673 (Located at the Main Building, accessible via the main hotel entrance)

Tel: +65 6412-1816

The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel

Afternoon tea at The Landing Point will resume from Aug 1. Spend your weekend at The Fullerton Bay Hotel, where you can feast to your heart’s content while overlooking the amazing Marina Bay waterfront view.

The Landing Point offers up sandwiches and sweet delights (refillable) and your choice of tea (from a selection) or coffee.

Address: The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

Tel: +65 6877-8911/8912

Violet Oon Singapore

Traditional Peranakan fare meets the ritual of high tea at Violet Oon. Expect a delicious array of local picks including kuay pie tee and mini otak otak, alongside your tea of choice and scones.

For more information, visit Violet Oon’s website here.

One Ninety Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

Whether you’re in the mood for a coffee, tea, or would like to amp your High Tea up with a pair of bubblies for two, Four Seasons’ One Ninety Bar has you covered.

Enjoy a tasting of three organic sparkling teas, developed by Danish award-winning sommelier, Jacob Kocemba and his business partner, Bo Sten Hensen.

Pair these with sweet and savoury treats, including Spiced Persimmon Macaron with Yoghurt Cream, Profiterole with Granny Smith Apple Compôte.

COPENHAGEN Sparkling Afternoon Tea is available on Saturdays and Sundays, between 2pm and 5pm.

Choose between the set with three sparkling teas and coffee/tea for $66 per person, or the set with only coffee/tea for $46 per person.

For more information visit Four Seasons Hotel Singapore’s website here.

Address: One-Ninety Bar, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646

Tel: +65 6831-7671

Brasserie Les Saveurs, St. Regis

Combining opulence with signature French cuisine, head down to Brasserie Les Saveurs’ for its daily Afternoon Tea that has officially made its comeback this Phase 2.

Includes an abundant spread that includes everything from scones and hand-made crêpes to Smoked Salmon Blinis with Salmon Roe and Cream Cheese, and Foie Gras, Duck Rilette.

Depending on your appetite, you’ll also have a choice of three packages before you begin your high tea session.

For more information visit The St. Regis Singapore’s website here.

Address: Brasserie Les Saveurs, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level, The St Regis, 247911

Tel: +65 6506-6860

Arteastiq

After your round of art jamming with your loved one, cool off and reward yourselves with a fine high tea at Arteastiq, available across all three destinations island-wide.

For more information visit Arteastiq’s website here.

L’Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel

Renowned for their high tea spreads, Goodwood Park Hotel has decided to commemorate its 120th anniversary with a special-edition Classic English Afternoon High Tea—the new Legacy Blend 120.

The hotel will be offering a wide variety of assortments, from sandwiches and freshly baked traditional English scones to pastries, cheeses, and sliced fruits.

Each order will also be accompanied by TWG Tea‘s new Legacy Blend 120 which wafts notes of Bergamot, Blue Cornflower, and aroma of Almonds. The promotion will run through to Monday, 10th August.

For more information visit Goodwood Park Hotel’s website here.

Address: L’Espresso, Goodwood Park Hotel, 22 Scotts Rd, Orchard, Singapore 228221

Tel: +65 6730-1743

The Marmalade Pantry

After shopping in the city with your BFF, head on over to The Marmalade Pantry‘s Downtown Outlet for the ultimate weekend wind-down.

Enjoy The Marmalade Pantry’s High Tea Set for two at $48++ per set, which comprises a selection of sandwiches, Marmalade signature cupcakes and scones.

The set comes with two pots of free-flow artisan tea by Monogram. The set is available on weekends and public holidays, from 3pm and 6pm.

For more information visit The Marmalade Pantry’s website here.

Address: The Marmalade Pantry (Downtown Outlet), 100 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333

Tel: +65 6385-0741

