Enjoy doughnuts filled with bubble tea pearls as Mister Donut and Koi launch collab

Singaporeans love their bubble tea and now they can enjoy it not only in the form of a drink, but as a doughnut too.

Mister Donut and Koi The are having a limited-time collaboration from Oct 16 to Nov 30 that blends the former's chewy doughnuts and the latter's fragrant teas. This team-up will also celebrate the launch of a new Roasted Oolong Series tea series from Koi The.

There will be two unique flavours — Golden BBT Cream ($3) and Pon De Ooolong ($3).

The Golden BBT Cream is essentially a soft yeast doughnuts that has been piped to the seams with Koi's golden bubble pearls and milk tea cream. It is finished off with a drizzle of milk tea chocolate.

The Pon De Ooolong features tea flavoured chewy doughnuts halves that are layered with roasted oolong cream in the middle. The oolong cream is made from roasted oolong tea leaves that are direct from Taiwan.

Do note that there is an additional charge of 50 cents per Koi The donut when purchased as part of the six or 10 piece bundle deal at Mister Donut.

To celebrate the collaboration, diners can receive a limited-edition sticker sheet at random with every purchase of two pieces of the Mister Donut x Koi The doughnuts.

Every purchase of a 10-piece doughnuts bundle, inclusive of two pieces of Mister Donut x Koi The doughnuts, also comes with a complimentary pre-loaded Koi gift card for a one-for-one Roasted Oolong Teh Gao drink and a one free Golden Bubble topping.

Over at Koi The, receive a limited-edition sticker sheet with every purchase of any two Roasted Oolong drinks.

The purchase of any two Roasted Oolong drinks also entitles diners to a complimentary buy-three-get-three Mister Donut voucher, capped at three pieces of Mister Donut x Koi The doughnuts. The vouchers are available in limited quantities while stocks last.

