Enjoy family-friendly walks, workshops, and exhibitions at NParks - All for free!

Be one with nature and enjoy all the fun and engaging events organised by the National Parks Board in Singapore. What's more, all of these activities and webinars are absolutely FREE!

From live tutorials, exhibitions and kid-friendly activities, there is something for everybody to enjoy. Plus, you'll also get to learn more about the biodiversity of Singapore.

1. Garden's Day Out

PHOTO: National Parks

You can now try out and polish your gardening knowledge from the comfort of your own home through Gardener's Day Out programmes and demonstrations streamed online.

Participate in it by tuning in to their expert talks and have your child also join in watching their video tutorials for edibles-related kids' activities.

Date: March 20

Time: Starting from 9.00 am

Location: For more information, visit here

2. Gardening with Edibles Masterclass: How to Grow Rooted Vegetables by Mr Ang Wee Foong

PHOTO: National Parks

Put your gardening skills to the test and catch this event scheduled to stream live on Zoom so you can learn more about root vegetables that can be grown here in Singapore.

From common rooted vegetables such as sweet potato, tapioca, yam and ginger, you'll find various methods to grow them in your own garden!

Date: March 20

Time: 10.00 am - 11.00 am

Location: Online

3. The State of Animal Assisted Interventions: A New Paradigm Shift For The Future

Learn more about our animal friends along with contemporary critical issues in the field of animal-assisted interventions, discussed by Dr Aubrey Fine, Clinical Psychologist and Professor at California State Polytechnic University.

Aside from research in this field, they will also talk about suggestions for fostering best clinical practices and how they work as well as animal welfare guidelines.

If you're interested, make sure to sign up now for Zoom slots for this informative webinar is limited.Or you can also catch the livestream on the National Parks in Singapore YouTube channel NPArksSG.

Date: March 25

Time: 12.30 pm - 1.30 pm

Location: Online

4. Science behind Animal Behaviour Series: The Science of Animal Assisted Interventions - Health Benefits of Companion Animals

In continuation of the science behind animal behaviour, Dr Nancy Gee, Bill Balaban Chair in Human Animal Interaction and the Director of the Center for Human Animal Inetraction at Virginia Commonwealth University, will discuss more about the health benefits of companion animals.

You will also get to learn about the scientific evidence on how companion animals may actually help in contributing to our physical and mental health.

This free webinar will have limited Zoom slots and will also be live-streamed on the National Parks in Singapore YouTube channel NPArksSG.

Date: March 25

Time: 8.00 pm - 9.00 pm

Location: Online

5. Bazaar In The Garden At Jurong Lake Gardens

PHOTO: National Parks

Your kiddo is sure to enjoy the exciting line-up for the Bazaar in the Garden at Jurong Lake Gardens! Here, kids can experience a storytelling session, a talk on waterways and an online workshop with Dr Wilson Wong about indoor edible gardening.

You can also join their Q&A session about growing edibles to learn more about gardening.

Date: March 27

Time: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm

Location: For more information, visit here

6. Under A Tree Workshop Arts At SBG Community Arts Residency

PHOTO: National Parks

Get a chance to participate in a collaborative art-making process with artist-in-residence Susanna Tan. Under A Tree Workshop involves community memories and stories at the Singapore Botanic Gardens and participants come together to form a community photo collage.

Suitable for everyone aged 10 years and above, this workshop will let you learn creative ways to capture memories while simply using an instant camera.

Date: March 2, March 7, March 9, March 14 & March 16

Time: 10.00 am - 12.00 pm or 4.00 pm - 6.00 pm

Location: Botany Centre

7. Connecting People and Plants Exhibition

PHOTO: National Parks

Learn more about Singapore's gardening history through this exhibition that features how people and plants in the past, as well as the present, come together through a love for gardening. You can also learn about the ways in which you can be part of the movement.

Date: Until March 14

Time: 9.00 am - 6.00 pm

Location: CDL Green Gallery, Singapore Botanic Gardens

8. Plants That Heal

PHOTO: National Parks

Get a chance to know more about the medicinal plants around Singapore's rain forest. You can also learn about early ethnomedicinal research in the region and the current work on the ethnobotany of the jackfruit tree family.

Stick around the exhibition and you may even gain information on the science behind drug discovery.

Date: Until April 30

Time: 9.00 am - 6.00 pm

Location: Centre of Ethnobotany, Singapore Botanic Gardens

9. Ramble on: poems by Madeleine Lee

PHOTO: National Parks

Don't miss a chance to experience this nature-inspired poetry installation of works by award-winning poet Madeleine Lee.

You can also enjoy her artistic works through displays and a specially curated audio track.

Date: Until March 14

Time: The whole day

Location: Lakeside Field, Jurong Lake Gardens

10. When A Tree Becomes A Forest

PHOTO: National Parks

When A Tree Becomes A Forest is a site-specific art installation by Ang Song Nian, which was commissioned by the National Art Council's Public Art Trust as part of Rewritten: The World Ahead Of Us.

This installation consists of 195 timber structures that are each stylised as the Chinese character "木", translating to wood or tree.

Date: Until June 30

Time: The whole day

Location: Butterfly Field, Jurong Lake Gardens

11. It Takes Time

PHOTO: National Parks

Through this art installation, you can celebrate the beauty and simplicity of small changes where each time visitors will notice the illumination of a new light box that signifies the continuous process of growth.

This artwork with such a hopeful message was created by Robert Zhao also commissioned by the National Art Council's Public Art Trust as part of Rewritten: The World Ahead Of Us.

Date: Until June 30

Time: The whole day

Location: Butterfly Field, Jurong Lake Gardens

This article was first published in theAsianparent