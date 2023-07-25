Enjoy free beer at this microbrewery, only if everyone hold their bladders for an hour

Think you're good at holding in your bladder?

Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse, which is under Lion Brewery Co, have something new to put that to the test.

In an Instagram post on July 20, they shared more about Pressure Hour - a promotion where customers can enjoy free-flow beers every Thursday for an hour between 6pm to 7pm. Do note that the promo is valid for selected beers only.

The catch? Within the hour, no one is allowed to use the bathroom or leave the bar.

If someone does, the free-flow drinks end for everyone. Pressure hour indeed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu3bxuxyNW_/[/embed]

Not keen on Pressure Hour? The establishment has other promotions for you and your friends to enjoy.

For instance, they have a Liquid Buffet, which is available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6pm to 9pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 3pm.

For $50, participants can enjoy two hours of free-flow seasonal beers, prosecco, rose, house wines and selected cocktails.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CuyZDxGSJm8/[/embed]

Women can enjoy the Ladies Night promotion, which happens every Wednesday from 6pm onwards.

Here, women can enjoy two free ladies drink redeemable all night at Thirty Six Brewlab & Smokehouse's bar.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu1bM7LylPb/[/embed]

Need more alcohol? Ladies can enjoy the Liquid Buffet package at 50 per cent off if they are feeling thirsty.

There is also free-flow tapas from 7pm to 8pm for all women.

Hungry for some grub to pair with your drink? Every Tuesday is Taco Tuesdays, where you can get one taco for $3 and two for $5.

And if you're heading there for lunch, you can enjoy their two-course set lunch menu for $22.

If you're feeling a pint, you can top up $5 to the meal for a glass of seasonal beers.

