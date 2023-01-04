Enjoy free Changi Lounge access till February, here's how to redeem your pass

Everyone wants to travel like a baller, but who has the means to do so?

Thankfully, you don't have to be rich to enjoy a slice of luxury with free airport lounge access when you fly out of Changi Airport.

From now till Jan 29, passengers with a pair of flights to and from Changi Airport qualify for a free 3-hour lite package (worth $25++) at the Changi Lounge according to a 59-sec TikTok video posted on Dec 23 by user Sgstingyboy.

Located at Jewel, the Changi Lounge is opened daily from 8am to 10pm and offers a free flow snack bar and complimentary Wi-fi.

PHOTO: Jewel Changi Airport

In the video Sgstingyboy shows that for a passenger to redeem the free lounge pass, they will need to first download the iChangi app and create an account.

Then, they need to click on the 'Travel' tab on the bottom menu and select the 'Save Flights' button. Enter your pair of flight details accordingly before returning to the 'Travel' tab.

The passenger should then be able to see a 'Free 3-hour Changi Lounge' item on the 'Travel' page, click on it and select the 'Redeem Now' button. Next, the passenger should click the 'Purchase or redeem' button.

Following that, select one item under the 'Quantity' section and click 'Add to cart'. Finally, select 'Confirm Booking' to finish the redemption process.

Once completed, passengers can then access their free Changi Lounge pass under the 'Account' tab from the bottom menu. Just to take note, passengers will need to show their free Changi Lounge pass and boarding pass in order to gain entry.

This free lounge pass is part of the slew of travel perks and new functions launched on the iChangi app over the festive period. Passengers can also use the app to track their baggage, formulate a travel checklist and pre-purchase travel essentials.

Besides the iChangi app offer, there are also other ways to enjoy complimentary airport lounge access.

For passengers who are holding the Citi PremierMiles Card, they also get to enjoy free lounge access with their Priority Pass app.

According to their website, Citi PremierMiles Cardholders can enjoy access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide.

ALSO READ: Is it worth paying for airport lounge access?

timothywee@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.