Enjoy a night's stay at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza from $258 a night

Get a one-night stay in a contemporary Deluxe Room at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel from $258 (valued at $570).

The price includes a complimentary breakfast for two, late check-out and $25 F&B credit per person per night, redeemable at the hotels’ four restaurants or in-room dining.

Simply use the code ‘D60’ when booking to enjoy the promotion.

For a quick family staycay with kids, the hotel's Premier Deluxe Room is available from $300 (valued at $620) for a 24-hour stay.

The price includes breakfast for two adults and two kids (below the age of 12), $70 F&B credit and a complimentary extra bed or baby cot. You can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on the price of a second room.

Simply use the code ‘MAJ’ when booking to enjoy the promotion.

Deal ends: Not specified

