Enjoy over 100 free channels like HBO and MTV Asia on StarHub and Singtel over the CNY break

This Chinese New Year (CNY) season, prepare to be entertained as StarHub and Singtel offer free previews to television channels.

All StarHub Entertainment customers will be able to view over 100 free channels from today (Jan 27) to Feb 7.

The special CNY free preview includes everything from sports (NBA TV HD, beIN Sports HD, Fight Sports), children's programmes (Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network), and other international channels (Astro Warna, BBC Earth, KBS World, TVBS Asia, HBO).

The channels can be accessed on all StarHub set-top boxes. Those with StarHub TV+ can also access them via the StarHub TV+ app.

Click here for a full list of StarHub's free preview channels and channel numbers.

As for Singtel customers, over 130 channels will be available on Singtel TV and the Singtel TV Go app from Jan 28 to Feb 6.

Enjoy entertainment for the entire family with channels such as MTV Asia, TLC, Warner TV and more.

Click here for a full list of Singtel's free preview channels and channel numbers.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com