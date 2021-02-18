Enjoy specialty coffee for $2.90 a cup at Foreword Coffee Roasters' new Canberra Plaza outlet

Specialty coffee joint Foreword Coffee Roasters is serving up $2.90 coffee from now till Sunday (Feb 21) at its new Canberra Plaza outlet.

The promotion, meant to celebrate the outlet's soft opening, is available all day and applies to both its black (U.P. $4 for a 6oz cup) and white coffee (U.P. $5 for a 6oz cup).

If you'd prefer to get your caffeine fix online, you can also score a $5 voucher for use on their online store just by completing a short survey.

We're all set and ready to serve coffee at Canberra Plaza!🙌 To celebrate this soft opening, enjoy $2.90 white/black... Posted by Foreword Coffee Roasters on Monday, February 15, 2021

Foreword Coffee Roasters' new outlet is located at 133 Canberra View, #03-08, and is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, from 9am to 5pm.

Deal ends: Feb 21

