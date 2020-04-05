Enjoy these delicious international restaurants from home during Singapore's circuit breaker

Feeling like your wings have been clipped, since Covid-19 has you grounded in Singapore and - due to the current circuit breaker - also stuck at home?
Indeed, the struggle is real.
Fortunately, many F&B places are offering convenient delivery and takeaway options as well as deals to help you dine in the safety of your own home.
We've rounded up some favourite picks - including a few Michelin-star restos! - with cuisines that span the globe, so that you can taste your taste buds on a trip, if not your actual self.
Just as a side note: We'd like to give our sincere thanks to the restaurants and their teams and delivery persons who are safely and bravely preparing and delivering these delicious meals for and to Singapore's hungry masses. #savefnbsg
Now, without further ado, we present dozens of international eating options, alphabetised by type of cuisine.
American cuisine: Meatsmith Telok Ayer
An American smokehouse with a custom-built giant Southern Pride Smokers, Meathsmith specialises in smoked meat and American BBQ.
The food at Meatsmith is a reflection of the casual, big-flavoured and family-friendly style of eating. Among the things you'll find on the menu: Grilled brisket burgers, perfectly cooked steaks, sharing style meat platters, house-made sausage, burnt ends and ribs smoked over hickory wood for up to 14 hours.
How to order: Meatsmith Telok Ayer is offering island-wide delivery for a flat fee of $5 and with complimentary crinkle-cut fries for orders over $80, when you order directly through its website, where you can scope out its menu, too.
Australian cuisine: Burnt Ends
Burnt Ends is a Michelin-star wood-fired barbecue restaurant that believes in great ingredients and honest cooking.
Its oven is fired by sustainably sourced Jarrah Wood from Western Australia, which allows them to cook with various techniques from smoking, slow roasting, and hot roasting, baking and grilling.
While you can't enjoy the restaurant's cosy-cool ambiance at the moment, you can select from its delivery menu, including much-loved favourites like the Burnt Ends Sanger and King Crab with Garlic Brown Butter. In addition, Chef Dave Pynt and his team of chefs have curated a menu of Meals for 1-4 people.
How to order: Peruse the delivery menu and order right from the Burnt Ends site. It offers island-wide delivery.
Caribbean cuisine: Lime House
Inspired by all things Caribbean, Lime House brings authentic food to SG. You'll have to forego the island vibe that infuses its colourful brick-and-mortar location, but you can tuck into its delicious delivery menu, including the Signature Jerk Chicken and Tribajam Curry Goat (shown).
How to order: Check its special delivery site (not its main site), where you can place orders from 12 to 10 pm daily. There's a $10 deliver fee, but delivery is free for orders above $50. Want to pick up? Give them 30 minutes to prep your order first.
Chinese cuisine: Peach Garden
Whether you're eating alone, with a partner or as a family, you can have gastronomical restaurant quality Chinese food in the comfort of your home, courtesy of Peach Garden.
Choose between flexible bento sets with the choice of your favourite dim sum, meat and seafood dishes, main course, fruit and dessert as well as drink from the affordable price of $9.90 to $12.90.
For intimate family occasions, pick its budget-friendly Takeaway Set For 4 at $48.80 or $55, which includes a combination of soups, mains, complimentary fruits, desserts or white rice and drinks.
How to order: Free delivery is available for locations within one kilometre of selected outlets, with an additional charge of $18 or a minimum spend of $68 nett.
Peach Garden's takeaway sets are available at specific outlets, too. Click here to browse, and select menu and location to order. You can also call the outlet from its list of contacts here. Available until end April.
Chinese cuisine: Paradise Group restaurants
From bubbling hotpots to a humble bowl of noodles, Paradise Group has it all for anybody with a penchant for classic Chinese fare.
With the Group's 30 per cent off food bills for Citibank, Maybank and PGR card members, this is a steal of a deal - especially with dishes priced as low as $6.50 at LeNu, for a bowl of Dried Shrimp and Scallion Dry Noodles.
For more of a fine dining experience, go big (and go home) with its other restaurants such as Taste Paradise and Paradise Dynasty. If not, make it a hotpot affair with takeaways from Beauty In The Pot for some slurping and lip smacking.
How to order: Check out its list of restaurants and outlets here. Enjoy 30 per cent off food bill for takeaway and 15 per cent off delivery during the circuit breaker. You can also get your orders delivered from Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood.
French cuisine: Bistro Du Vin
Presenting classic French cuisine since 2009, Bistro Du Vin is one of the top places in SG to go for a brasserie experience. Besides its Parisian interior, the restaurant is also known for its value-for-money collection of dishes and wine selections.
You may want to hold your horses for the dine-in, but you can still have its noteworthy creations via takeaway (alas, not delivery).
With appetising entrees like Charcuteries, satisfying main courses like Steak Frites and decadent desserts like creme brulee, you can't say you're missing out on the good stuff while you're social distancing.
The best part? A 10 per cent discount is applied for all items, and wines are also available for takeaway with a special 20 per cent discount.
How to order: Click here for the menu, then call 6733 7763 to place your orders. Pick up at 1 Scotts Road, #01 - 14, Singapore 228208. Open daily from 12 to 2 pm, and 6.30 to 10 pm.
Indian cuisine: Meathsmith Little India
Meatsmith Little India is Singapore's first restaurant serving modern Indian barbecue. The result? A masterful menu that combines slow cooking and barbecue techniques with Indian spice, rubs and sauces.
Specifically, it has a tandoor oven and spit roaster alongside the southern pride smoker. Even though you can't be a guest at this unique estab, you can savour dishes like a Kerala Beef Rib, Suckling Pig Biryani and a delicious selection of Kebabs & Wraps like the Hot Chicken Wrap (shown) at your own place.
How to order: Like its Telok Ayer sister outlet (see above), Meatsmith Little India is offering island-wide delivery for a flat fee of $5 and with complimentary gunpowder potatoes for orders over $80 when you order directly through the site.
Indian cuisine: Madras New Woodlands Restaurant
Don't feel like cooking today? Or tomorrow? Or the day after that? Let this family-run restaurant do it for you!
For those who aren't already familiar with this estab operating in SG since 1983, it serves pure North and South Indian vegetarian cuisine and local delicacies. The kitchen is manned by skilled chefs, and the cuisine is made fresh and served fresh, each day.
You can choose lunch and dinner options, including fried, grilled, steamed and stewed specialties with homemade yoghurts and sauces, as well as fritters, dumplings, crepes and pancakes - all Indian-style.
How to order: While the restaurant's directly delivery site is being set up, it accepts pre-orders of one to two days in advance (consult the menu here). There's a $30 minimum order, and delivery is $10 island-wide.
Call or WhatsApp 8368 9020 to order; clearly provide your name and address, the date plus the food you want to order. The restaurant will provide PayNow details. Once the payment is made, let them know; then sit back, relax and enjoy your meal.
Indonesian cuisine: Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House
Named after the "tok tok" sound from Kentongan instruments commonly used by Indonesian street vendors, Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House offers much of an authentic dining concept from its intimate Warung environment to its menu that stays true to its Indonesian roots.
While you may not be able to enjoy the former for a while, you can get the deliciously punchy food as a variety of bento box takeaways. Choose from the Ayam Bakar Set, Ayam Penyet Set, Nasi Campur Bali and the Nasi Kuning.
Tip: Healthcare workers get 15 per cent off takeaways for their effort - just remember to present your medical workforce card upon order!
How to order: Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House has multiple outlets; peruse the menu here. Score 10 per cent off in-store pickups; island-wide delivery is available with a minimum order of $35.
Note: There's a minimum one-hour advance orders for delivery requests.
Italian cuisine: Buona Terra
You may have had to miss a few special events recently, but if they can be celebrated with those within your household, having your meal prepared by a Michelin-star restaurant wouldn't be a bad idea, would it?
Highlights of Chef Denis Lucchi's contemporary Italian dishes include: Burrata and Tomato ($42) as a starter, pasta main Oxtail Ravioli ($36) and Olive Oil Cake and Strawberry ($22) for dessert.
For a little more extravagance, let Chef Denis plan your elegant in-home dining experience with the Chef's Choice Four Course Menu for two-, four- and six-persons at $256, $498 and $728, respectively.
You might even say the experience begins right at the drive thru - all you have to do is stay in the comfort of your car and wait for the food to be placed in your vehicle.
How to order: Consult the takeaway menu here. Call 6733 0209, then pick up at 29 Scotts Rd., 228224. Delivery is offered for orders above $250.
Italian cuisine: Gattopardo Risorante di Mare
Known for its mouth-watering pasta creations, Gattopardo Risorante di Mare's Sicilian-focused fare ranges from handmade tagliatelle to freshly made ravioli - all prepared with sustainably sourced seafood.
Currently, for delivery, it offers a la carte dishes, a 3-course set menu ($45), sharing family menu ($75) and kids menu ($30). On the top of this, Gattopardo is also selling beverages including wines, beers and Sicilian sodas.
How to order: Peruse the menus and place your order on its site. The delivery charge is $10 island-wide, but you can also take away at its restaurant at 34 Tras St., 0790263. It's open Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 9 pm.
Italian cuisine: The Cicheti Group
This group includes Cicheti, Bar Cicheti and Caffe Cicheti, and all three are offering takeaway and island-wide delivery. Kandahar Street outpost Cicheti's menu, though reduced, still has a comprehensive selection of all-time favourite antipasti, handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas and desserts.
Look forward to its luscious blob of Burratina with pesto, toasted pistachios and burnt onion marmalade, or 10 wood-fired Neapolitan pies that you can customise with add-ons (two meatless pies are shown) and the addictive Crack Pie.
Over at Bar Cicheti, get excited about seven different fresh pasta DIY kits, which come with handmade pasta, sauces and instructions.
Only basic cooking and light assembly required! Special mention to Ronald Kamiyama’s quirky wine baskets that bring together four of his faves in the categories of “funky”, “bubbles”, “around the world most affected” and “support our uncles".
Meanwhile, build your own Italian feast at Caffe Cicheti with antipasti like vibrant Panzanella; plates of primi as well as secondi (covering the spectrum of proteins), along with your choice of contorni - such as the allegedly “life-changing” Brussels sprouts - and decadent dolci to end.
How to order: For each outlet, it is as follows - Cicheti menu, call or WhatsApp 8872 8047 to order or do it on its Oddle page; Bar Cicheti menu, call or WhatsApp 8872 8048 to order or do it on its Oddle page; Caffe Cicheti menu, call or WhatsApp 8553 4119 to order or do it on its Oddle page.
Japanese cuisine: Sushiro
Sushiro is offering customisable sushi platters available for takeaway. In sets of 12, 16, 24 32 pieces of sushi per platter, you can bring home salmon belly, scallop, tuna grilled eel and more from as low as $2.20 per portion.
Priced only at $3.20, don't be afraid to throw some albacore tuna sushi and young yellowtail sushi in the mix, too - or better yet, even the red sea bream sushi at $4.80 per portion.
Alternatively, you can choose Sushiro's satisfyingly portioned platters (from $11.10) featuring salmon belly, shrimp, grilled eel and more delivered by FoodPanda or GrabFood. (Want to read about upscale Japanese restos’ sushi takeaway options? Read this!)
How to order: For delivery, see sites above. Or to pickup your platters, consult the menu here, then call your preferred outlet: 302 Tiong Bahru Rd., #02-118 Tiong Bahru Plaza, 168732, 6970 2293; 1 Woodlands Square Causeway Point #05-16/17/18, 738099, 6908 5605.
Note: Available takeaway times are 11 am to 9 pm (last order at 8.30 pm) for both outlets.
Japanese cuisine: Neon Pigeo
Modern izakaya Neon Pigeon is known for its unctuous unagi rice bowl (shown), which is served paella-style in a pan, with the grilled eel over stock-cooked rice, crispy tempura seaweed, crunchy sweet pea and a raw egg.
Sadly, you'll have to wait until after the circuit breaker to try it out.
In the meantime, Neon Pigeon is serving a unique array of bento boxes that might suit your taste, such as Goma Crusted Snapper, Korean Fried Chicken ($25) and even Flamed Teriyaki Tofu ($25) for the vegetarians or the vegans.
How to order: Click here for Neon Pigeon menu. As part of The Dandy Collection including Summerlong and Fat Prince (see below), its orders can be placed via Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood, and in-house delivery service is available, too.
Call 6235 1225 to order. All takeover orders can be picked up at Summerlong at 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, 238252.
Mediterranean cuisine: Summerlong
Pique your tastebuds with Summerlong's Greek Meatballs (shown) or Pita Pockets in orders of three, four and five, and with different fillings such as Lamb Tahini Yoghurt Minced, Chicken Breast with Yoghurt Honey and Falafel Tzatziki. Yum.
If you're a regular, you may be also glad to know that the Cauliflower Hummus, Greek Salad and Halva cake are also available for takeaway and delivery.
How to order: Click here for Summerlong menu. As part of The Dandy Collection including Summerlong and Fat Prince (see below), its orders can be placed via Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood, and in-house delivery service is available, too. Call 6235 1225 to order.
Takeover orders can be picked up here at 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, 238252.
Mexican cuisine: Guzman y Gomez
Craving for South of the Border (of America) grub? Guzman y Gomez (GYG) is serving up $9.90 chicken burritos (shown) and bowls and more in store for pickup and via delivery islandwide.
What makes its food special? Even though it's a "fast casual" chain, GYG doesn't take shortcuts. Using only "real" ingredients and authentic techniques, its 24-hour marinades, chip-tasting sessions and chillies are worth savouring… at home only, for the moment.
How to order: Go to Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood to place your delivery order. Find out where to order takeaway here. ¡Buen provecho!
Mexican cuisine: The Loco Group
With the new circuit breaker measures in place, The Loco Group restaurants (Lucha Loco, Super Loco Robertson Quay, Super Loco Customs House and Chico Loco) have a customised menu consisting of crowd-pleasers and new items - from emergency taco kits, burritos, healthy bowls, salads, Mexican brunch to antibiotic-free, hormone-free rotisserie chickens and read-to-drink margaritas and cocktails.
The Emergency Taco Kit (shown), in particular, allows you to build your own tacos at home, complete with soft corn tortillas, salsas, pico de gallo, baja fish, lamb and chips.
How to order: Go to the site for menus and to order directly. Customers who live within a 1 kilometres vicinity from any of the restaurants receive free delivery with a minimum order of $20.
Those elsewhere around the island, will be charged a $14 to $18 delivery fee based on location. (Tip: Get 50 per cent off the delivery fee when you order more than $100!)
All venues are open seven days a week; Super Loco Robertson Quay's weekend brunch menu is available Saturdays and Sundays.
Middle Eastern cuisine: Fat Prince
While you can't enjoy the full IRL experience of this sexy estab, you can sample its scrumptious eats in your own space.
Hop between kebabs for the family such as the Spring Pea Falafel (shown), Chicken Shish and Roasted Lamb at a grand deal of three for $30, four for $38, five for $45, or customise your kebab bowl with your preference of a salad, protein and dessert.
How to order: Click here for Fat Prince menu. As part of The Dandy Collection including Neon Pigeon and Summerlong (see both above), its orders can be placed via Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood, and in-house delivery service is available, too.
Call 6235 1225 to order. All takeover orders can be picked up at Summerlong at 60 Robertson Quay #01-04, 238252.
Modern/Fusion cuisine: Open Farm Community
During better times, we'd recommend you to head down to Dempsey for a leisurely lunch at Open Farm Community, a sustainable and open-concept restaurant surrounded by lush greenery (and we did just that here).
But right now, you can make do with its takeaway promotion for four days a week, which entitles you to 10 per cent off all your choices.
As always, the restaurant's promise remains - ethically sourced proteins matched with locally farmed vegetables; all from scratch - with fresh specials daily. Think sets for all sizes, donut and ice-cream parties, fresh DIY pasta kits with herbs from the resto’s backyard and, yep, natural wines (like the one shown).
And, this just in! Open Farm Community is trialing a new Provisions format, which started 17 April at Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari and Eng Hoon, where guests can pick up fresh grocery and provisions from its latest pop-up stall.
How to order: Click here for the menu. You can order for delivery on Deliveroo. Or, for takeaway, use its contact form or call 6471 0306. The address is 130E Minden Road, 248819. It's open Mondays to Fridays from 12 to 2.30 pm and 6 to 9.30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3.30 pm, and 6 to 9.30 pm
Modern/Fusion cuisine: PS.Gourmet
Bummed because you can't meet up with friends at your favourite PS.Cafe outlet during the circuit breaker? Take heart! PS.Gourmet - parent company to PS.Cafe. Chopsuey Cafe and Jypsy - is now offering exclusive brands Popsup and Chopstix for delivery.
Popsup features a selection of hearty burgers and cafe delights including cult classics such as Beef & Cheese Burger and Impossible Burger (shown).
Whereas, Chopstix is a playful take on American-Chinese restaurant Chopsuey, which features Asian-inspired delights such as the crowd-pleasing Orange Beef and Spicy Kung Pow Chicken.
How to order: Popsup and Chopstix is available on Deliveroo as well as on PS.Cafe's Oddle service.
Spanish cuisine: Alma by Juan Amador
If life feels a little colourless and bleary, Spanish food can help you spice things up. Alma by Juan Amador - another Michelin-star option - is bringing its soulful and distinguished Spanish cuisine out of one of the best hotels in Singapore, the elegant Goodwood Park Hotel.
Its menu for takeaway and limited delivery (see districts below) brandishes foods like Crispy Tofu for starters, 'Kuhlbarra' Barramundi for mains, Jerusalem Artichoke Soup and even burgers and sandwiches wedged by fresh homemade buns from Woodlands Sourdough Bakery, such as the Angus Beef Burger with Gochujang and Cheddar, with a side of salad, chips and a brownie!
How to order: Review the menu here. Call or WhatsApp 9119 8928 or email reservations@alma.sg. Enjoy a fuss-free drive-through collection (22 Scotts Rd., 228221), or opt for free delivery if you're within District 9, 10, 11, for orders above $90.
Spanish cuisine: Esquina
This Spanish hot spot known for authentic tapas recently revamped its look… though you can't actually Basque in its lovely interiors at the moment (see what we did there?).
However, Esquina's Spanish Omelette, Iberico Ham and Brie platter, Basque Cheesecake and Carbinero Paella (shown in clockwise order) and other scrumptious bites are still available by delivery. Hurra!
How to order: Click to see the delivery menu here, and order via its Oddle page. Delivery hour are Monday to Sunday, 12 to 9 pm Order at least 1 hour in advance.
