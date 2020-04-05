Enjoy these delicious international restaurants from home during Singapore's circuit breaker

Feeling like your wings have been clipped, since Covid-19 has you grounded in Singapore and - due to the current circuit breaker - also stuck at home?

Indeed, the struggle is real.

Fortunately, many F&B places are offering convenient delivery and takeaway options as well as deals to help you dine in the safety of your own home.

We've rounded up some favourite picks - including a few Michelin-star restos! - with cuisines that span the globe, so that you can taste your taste buds on a trip, if not your actual self.

Just as a side note: We'd like to give our sincere thanks to the restaurants and their teams and delivery persons who are safely and bravely preparing and delivering these delicious meals for and to Singapore's hungry masses. #savefnbsg

Now, without further ado, we present dozens of international eating options, alphabetised by type of cuisine.

American cuisine: Meatsmith Telok Ayer

An American smokehouse with a custom-built giant Southern Pride Smokers, Meathsmith specialises in smoked meat and American BBQ.

The food at Meatsmith is a reflection of the casual, big-flavoured and family-friendly style of eating. Among the things you'll find on the menu: Grilled brisket burgers, perfectly cooked steaks, sharing style meat platters, house-made sausage, burnt ends and ribs smoked over hickory wood for up to 14 hours.

How to order: Meatsmith Telok Ayer is offering island-wide delivery for a flat fee of $5 and with complimentary crinkle-cut fries for orders over $80, when you order directly through its website, where you can scope out its menu, too.

Australian cuisine: Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends is a Michelin-star wood-fired barbecue restaurant that believes in great ingredients and honest cooking.

Its oven is fired by sustainably sourced Jarrah Wood from Western Australia, which allows them to cook with various techniques from smoking, slow roasting, and hot roasting, baking and grilling.

While you can't enjoy the restaurant's cosy-cool ambiance at the moment, you can select from its delivery menu, including much-loved favourites like the Burnt Ends Sanger and King Crab with Garlic Brown Butter. In addition, Chef Dave Pynt and his team of chefs have curated a menu of Meals for 1-4 people.

How to order: Peruse the delivery menu and order right from the Burnt Ends site. It offers island-wide delivery.

Caribbean cuisine: Lime House

Inspired by all things Caribbean, Lime House brings authentic food to SG. You'll have to forego the island vibe that infuses its colourful brick-and-mortar location, but you can tuck into its delicious delivery menu, including the Signature Jerk Chicken and Tribajam Curry Goat (shown).

How to order: Check its special delivery site (not its main site), where you can place orders from 12 to 10 pm daily. There's a $10 deliver fee, but delivery is free for orders above $50. Want to pick up? Give them 30 minutes to prep your order first.

Chinese cuisine: Peach Garden

Whether you're eating alone, with a partner or as a family, you can have gastronomical restaurant quality Chinese food in the comfort of your home, courtesy of Peach Garden.

Choose between flexible bento sets with the choice of your favourite dim sum, meat and seafood dishes, main course, fruit and dessert as well as drink from the affordable price of $9.90 to $12.90.

For intimate family occasions, pick its budget-friendly Takeaway Set For 4 at $48.80 or $55, which includes a combination of soups, mains, complimentary fruits, desserts or white rice and drinks.

How to order: Free delivery is available for locations within one kilometre of selected outlets, with an additional charge of $18 or a minimum spend of $68 nett.

Peach Garden's takeaway sets are available at specific outlets, too. Click here to browse, and select menu and location to order. You can also call the outlet from its list of contacts here. Available until end April.

Chinese cuisine: Paradise Group restaurants

From bubbling hotpots to a humble bowl of noodles, Paradise Group has it all for anybody with a penchant for classic Chinese fare.

With the Group's 30 per cent off food bills for Citibank, Maybank and PGR card members, this is a steal of a deal - especially with dishes priced as low as $6.50 at LeNu, for a bowl of Dried Shrimp and Scallion Dry Noodles.

For more of a fine dining experience, go big (and go home) with its other restaurants such as Taste Paradise and Paradise Dynasty. If not, make it a hotpot affair with takeaways from Beauty In The Pot for some slurping and lip smacking.

How to order: Check out its list of restaurants and outlets here. Enjoy 30 per cent off food bill for takeaway and 15 per cent off delivery during the circuit breaker. You can also get your orders delivered from Deliveroo, FoodPanda or GrabFood.

French cuisine: Bistro Du Vin

Presenting classic French cuisine since 2009, Bistro Du Vin is one of the top places in SG to go for a brasserie experience. Besides its Parisian interior, the restaurant is also known for its value-for-money collection of dishes and wine selections.

You may want to hold your horses for the dine-in, but you can still have its noteworthy creations via takeaway (alas, not delivery).

With appetising entrees like Charcuteries, satisfying main courses like Steak Frites and decadent desserts like creme brulee, you can't say you're missing out on the good stuff while you're social distancing.

The best part? A 10 per cent discount is applied for all items, and wines are also available for takeaway with a special 20 per cent discount.

How to order: Click here for the menu, then call 6733 7763 to place your orders. Pick up at 1 Scotts Road, #01 - 14, Singapore 228208. Open daily from 12 to 2 pm, and 6.30 to 10 pm.

Indian cuisine: Meathsmith Little India

Meatsmith Little India is Singapore's first restaurant serving modern Indian barbecue. The result? A masterful menu that combines slow cooking and barbecue techniques with Indian spice, rubs and sauces.

Specifically, it has a tandoor oven and spit roaster alongside the southern pride smoker. Even though you can't be a guest at this unique estab, you can savour dishes like a Kerala Beef Rib, Suckling Pig Biryani and a delicious selection of Kebabs & Wraps like the Hot Chicken Wrap (shown) at your own place.

How to order: Like its Telok Ayer sister outlet (see above), Meatsmith Little India is offering island-wide delivery for a flat fee of $5 and with complimentary gunpowder potatoes for orders over $80 when you order directly through the site.

Indian cuisine: Madras New Woodlands Restaurant

Don't feel like cooking today? Or tomorrow? Or the day after that? Let this family-run restaurant do it for you!

For those who aren't already familiar with this estab operating in SG since 1983, it serves pure North and South Indian vegetarian cuisine and local delicacies. The kitchen is manned by skilled chefs, and the cuisine is made fresh and served fresh, each day.

You can choose lunch and dinner options, including fried, grilled, steamed and stewed specialties with homemade yoghurts and sauces, as well as fritters, dumplings, crepes and pancakes - all Indian-style.

How to order: While the restaurant's directly delivery site is being set up, it accepts pre-orders of one to two days in advance (consult the menu here). There's a $30 minimum order, and delivery is $10 island-wide.

Call or WhatsApp 8368 9020 to order; clearly provide your name and address, the date plus the food you want to order. The restaurant will provide PayNow details. Once the payment is made, let them know; then sit back, relax and enjoy your meal.

Indonesian cuisine: Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House

Named after the "tok tok" sound from Kentongan instruments commonly used by Indonesian street vendors, Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House offers much of an authentic dining concept from its intimate Warung environment to its menu that stays true to its Indonesian roots.

While you may not be able to enjoy the former for a while, you can get the deliciously punchy food as a variety of bento box takeaways. Choose from the Ayam Bakar Set, Ayam Penyet Set, Nasi Campur Bali and the Nasi Kuning.

Tip: Healthcare workers get 15 per cent off takeaways for their effort - just remember to present your medical workforce card upon order!

How to order: Tok Tok Indonesian Soup House has multiple outlets; peruse the menu here. Score 10 per cent off in-store pickups; island-wide delivery is available with a minimum order of $35.

Note: There's a minimum one-hour advance orders for delivery requests.

Italian cuisine: Buona Terra

You may have had to miss a few special events recently, but if they can be celebrated with those within your household, having your meal prepared by a Michelin-star restaurant wouldn't be a bad idea, would it?

Highlights of Chef Denis Lucchi's contemporary Italian dishes include: Burrata and Tomato ($42) as a starter, pasta main Oxtail Ravioli ($36) and Olive Oil Cake and Strawberry ($22) for dessert.

For a little more extravagance, let Chef Denis plan your elegant in-home dining experience with the Chef's Choice Four Course Menu for two-, four- and six-persons at $256, $498 and $728, respectively.

You might even say the experience begins right at the drive thru - all you have to do is stay in the comfort of your car and wait for the food to be placed in your vehicle.

How to order: Consult the takeaway menu here. Call 6733 0209, then pick up at 29 Scotts Rd., 228224. Delivery is offered for orders above $250.

Italian cuisine: Gattopardo Risorante di Mare

Known for its mouth-watering pasta creations, Gattopardo Risorante di Mare's Sicilian-focused fare ranges from handmade tagliatelle to freshly made ravioli - all prepared with sustainably sourced seafood.

Currently, for delivery, it offers a la carte dishes, a 3-course set menu ($45), sharing family menu ($75) and kids menu ($30). On the top of this, Gattopardo is also selling beverages including wines, beers and Sicilian sodas.

How to order: Peruse the menus and place your order on its site. The delivery charge is $10 island-wide, but you can also take away at its restaurant at 34 Tras St., 0790263. It's open Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 9 pm.

Italian cuisine: The Cicheti Group