This entire Peking duck is available for just $1, but there's a catch

A whole Peking duck for just $1? It sounds too good to be true, but we aren't joking around.

From Nov 19 to Dec 31, you can redeem the entire bird for just a dollar at Hong Kong restaurant Pi Food but there's a catch — you have to spend a minimum amount of $120.

The promotion is only for dine-in customers and limited to 20 sets daily. Advanced booking is also required.

Address: 9 Penang Rd, 01-18, Singapore 238459

Deal ends: Dec 31

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com