Erdem and Universal Standard team up on inclusive denim range for every shape and size

Fans of fashion label, Universal Standard know what to expect.

Size-inclusive elevated essentials that are focused on quality and also offer the perfect fit for every size.

The brand is no stranger to great, everyday basics. Think - a comfy tee, a good pair of jeans, and a cosy sweater - these are all classic must-haves for when you have that "I have nothing to wear" dilemma.

As it continues its efforts to democratise fashion in every single way - from design and price to inclusivity and availability - the brand has just unveiled its latest collaboration with Erdem, the independent house of bold fashion for women.

The latter, known for its hyper-feminine aesthetic, marks the fifth collaboration for Universal Standard.

Here, the collaboration introduces the world to an eight-piece capsule of covetable denim and floral tops and dresses offered in sizes 00 to 40.

For Erdem, the collaboration further cements its focus on extending its size range.

And as for Universal Standard, it allows premier fashion luxury labels to be more accessible to a wide range of people.

For Erdem, this collection marks its first time tapping into a denim-driven collection.

Featuring eight unique everyday denim staples, the collection will see pieces like a boiler suit, a denim skirt and different styles of jeans.

To have a closer look at the full collection, continue scrolling.

1. Hana patchwork jeans, $207

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

2. Hana patchwork jeans, $207

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

3. Jasmine patchwork denim skirt, $168

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

4. Kalina long sleeve ruffle shirt, $199

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

5. Kalina short sleeve ruffle shirt, $188

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

6. Myrtle denim jumpsuit, $277

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

7. Primrose ruffle shirt dress, $244

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

8. Poppy high rise sailor skinny jeans, $207

PHOTO: Universal Standard

Available at Universal Standard

The Erdem x Universal Standard collection is available online at universalstandard.com. Prices range from $168 to $277.

This article was first published in Her World Online.