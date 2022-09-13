ERP rates at 5 locations to increase by $1 during these specified time slots

The LTA has announced that ERP rates are going to go up once again.
The new rates come as a result of rising congestion observed at the various stretches of expressways, however, the authority points out that even with this increase, the current number of locations and time slots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged before Covid-19.
ERP rates will be adjusted by $1.00 with effect from Sept 19, 2022, at a total of five locations during five specified time periods, as reproduced in the table below.
|Time period and location
|Current ERP rates
|ERP rates w.e.f
Sept 19, 2022
|AYE before Alexandra towards City
|8:30am to 9:00am
|$0.00
|$1.00
|AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City
(Set of three Gantries)
|5:30pm to 6:00pm
|$2.00
|$3.00
|Southbound CTE after Braddell Road
and PIE Slip Road into Southbound CTE
(Set of four Gantries)
|8:30am to 9:00am
|$3.00
|$4.00
|PIE (Kallang Bahru & Slip road into Bendemeer)
(Set of two Gantries)
|8:30am to 9:00am
|$0.00
|$1.00
|Northbound CTE after PIE (Set of two Gantries)
|7:30pm to 8:00pm
|$0.00
|$1.00
Rates for the other previously announced time slots/gantries will remain unchanged.