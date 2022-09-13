ERP rates at 5 locations to increase by $1 during these specified time slots

The LTA has announced that ERP rates are going to go up once again.

The new rates come as a result of rising congestion observed at the various stretches of expressways, however, the authority points out that even with this increase, the current number of locations and time slots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged before Covid-19.

ERP rates will be adjusted by $1.00 with effect from Sept 19, 2022, at a total of five locations during five specified time periods, as reproduced in the table below.