ERP rates at selected gantries to increase from Nov 19

With LTA's latest review on ERP rates, selected gantries along the AYE, PIE, CTE and KPE will see a price increase on Nov 19, with the change for the remaining gantries only coming into effect after the December school holidays,

Based on LTA’s monitoring of traffic conditions in October 2022, traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways. nine time periods across 6 locations have been identified for ERP rate increases as traffic speeds at these timeslots have fallen below the optimal speed range.

In view of the upcoming December school holidays, ERP rates for 4 of the time periods across 3 locations will be implemented only after the school holidays, from Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023, as their traffic speeds are projected to improve temporarily during the December school holidays.

For the other five time periods across three locations where low speeds would likely persist throughout the December school holidays, ERP rates will be increased by $1 with effect from Nov 19, 2022.

Meanwhile, seven other time periods across four locations will see an ERP rate reduction during the December school holiday period, from 19 November 2022 and will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Tuesday, 3 January 2023 onwards.

ERP rates will increase at five time periods for these locations with effect from Nov 19, 2022

Southbound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, from 8am to 8.30am, rates will increase to $3 from the current $2, and from 8.30am to 9am, rates will increase to $4 from the current $3.

PIE (Kallang Bahru & slip road into Bendemeer), set of two gantries, from 8.30am to 9am, rates will increase to $2 from the current $1, and from 9am to 9.30am, rates will increase to $1 from the current $0.

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, from 8.30am to 9am, rates will increase to $4 from the current $3.

[Revised ERP Rates] The LTA has completed its latest review of ERP rates. Here is a summary of the changes 🚗 Read more: https://bit.ly/3g7Rikg Posted by AsiaOne on Monday, November 14, 2022

ERP rates will increase at four time periods for these locations, but are deferred to after the December school holidays, and will be effective from Tuesday, Jan 3, 2023

AYE before Alexandra towards City, from 8am to 8.30am, rates will increase to $1 from the current $0, and from 8.30am to 9am, rates will increase to $2 from the current $1.

AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City (set of three gantries), from 7.30am to 8am, rates will increase to $1 from the current $0.

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), set of two gantries, from 7.30am to 8am, rates will increase to $1 from the current $0.

There will be ERP rate reductions at seven time periods for these locations for the December School Holidays, effective from 19 November 2022 to Jan 2, 2023

AYE before Alexandra towards City, from 9am to 9.30am, rates will decrease to $0 from the current $1.

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, from 7am to 7.30am, rates will decrease to $0 from the current $1, from 7.30am to 8am, rates will decrease to $0 from the current $1, and from 8am to 8.30am, rates will decrease to $1 from the current $2.

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries), from 7.30am to 8am, rates will decrease to $0 from the current $1, and from 8am to 8.30am, rates will decrease to $2 from the current $3.

LTA will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely and assess if ERP rates need to be further adjusted.

This article was first published in Motorist.