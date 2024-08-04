Escape to Azerbaijan: Your ultimate summer wellness and adventure retreat

If your next vacation goal this year is to find peace, unwind, and recharge, Azerbaijan is your ideal destination. The country offers a blend of serenity, adventure, and cultural richness, creating a refreshingly tranquil escape.

They say that good health and happiness are fostered by three key factors: savouring the thrill of adventure, enjoying nourishing food that enriches the spirit, and carving out moments for rejuvenation. Azerbaijan excels in each of these realms.

The pleasant warmth of Azerbaijan summer also lingers well into autumn, when a mellowing sun meets the crisp air. This long stretch of lovely weather allows you to expand your holiday plan in the country and get the most out of your visit.

With thrilling events such as Formula 1 on the agenda this year, you can tailor your trip to strike the perfect balance between relaxation, adventure, and cultural exploration, ensuring a vacation you'll cherish forever.

Relax and revitalise

Azerbaijan offers a plethora of wellness options that could easily fill your entire vacation. Whether you're seeking specific medical treatments or simply aiming to enhance your overall well-being, the country excels in this field and ensures you depart with your body, mind, and soul rejuvenated and prepared to take on the world.

Here are some of the offerings in the country that you can take part in:

Naftalan oil

Naftalan, a city in Azerbaijan, is renowned for its health tourism, particularly its famous Naftalan oil baths. Naftalan oil, originating from this region, is recognised for its anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Visitors often immerse themselves in hot baths filled with water mixed with Naftalan oil up to their necks. Alternatively, the oil can be applied directly to the body or heated and used on areas of discomfort.

This oil is celebrated in alternative medicine for its therapeutic properties, historically treating ailments such as nervous system disorders, arthritis, rheumatism, poor blood circulation, and metabolic disorders.

A typical session, lasting about 10 to 15 minutes, promises physical rejuvenation and healing, often prompting visitors to return for another session.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4GMw20IcxG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For those looking to experience the therapeutic benefits of Naftalan oils in a luxurious resort or spa, Garabag Spa and Resort in Naftalan is an ideal destination.

Known for its top-notch treatments and delicious, nutritious dining options, the resort also offers a variety of entertainment facilities, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, healing terrenkur (therapeutic walking), and much more. Alternatively, Chinar hotel and Spa in Naftalan offers similar high-quality amenities, ensuring ample opportunities for rejuvenation and healing.

Mud volcanoes

Azerbaijan is renowned for having the highest number of mud volcanoes in the world, some of which reach impressive heights. Lokbatan and two of the largest mud volcanoes in the world, Boyuk Kanizadag and Toraghayare located here. Unlike regular volcanoes, most mud volcanoes are typically inactive and do not contain lava.

The mud ejected during volcanic activity at these sites is also utilised in pharmacology for its therapeutic properties, beneficial for skin health, the nervous system, and rheumatism.

Additionally, you can explore various places in the country that offer mud wraps and mud facials, each designed to provide specific health benefits using mud from these unique volcanoes.

You can find notable mud treatments at Naftalan, alongside its more famous oil treatments.

Natural spas and spa resorts

Azerbaijan is home to numerous spas and wellness resorts, where treatments highlight the country's unique spa techniques and local treasures like Naftalan oil. These Azerbaijani spas promise rejuvenation and enjoyment, making them a truly distinctive retreat unlike any other in the world.

Spa treatments here encompass a variety of options, including thermal baths, oil spas, fitness programs, sauna and steam rooms, and beauty therapies.

Worth adding to your itinerary are the recently launched Basqal Resort and Spa in Basgal, and the Shabran Wellbeing Resort in Pirabadil. The latter specialises in a range of Ayurvedic Spa Treatments, making it the country's only exclusive destination for this traditional therapy.

Yet, beyond these offerings, Azerbaijan is naturally gifted as a spa destination. One of its remarkable natural wonders is found in Lankaran Springs.

Lankaran mineral springs, situated near the Caspian Sea, are known for their healing minerals, particularly beneficial for individuals with skin and respiratory ailments.

One of the sought-after treatments is Balneotherapy, a detox method involving immersion in mineral-rich spring waters renowned for their ability to heal skin and alleviate joint and muscle pains.

The Lankaran region is dotted with numerous rejuvenating spots, with Istisu being a popular destination for tourists. This warm spring is celebrated for its therapeutic baths, ideal for cleansing and detoxifying the body.

For a more extended and luxurious retreat, visitors can choose from several resorts in the area. Among these, the Lankaran Spring Wellness Resort stands out, offering access to mineral springs alongside comprehensive spa treatments and wellness programs.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5GjdZQtJon/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

For some of the best thermal springs, head to Gabala, which has the highest concentration of thermal springs in the country. It's an excellent place for balneotherapy and cryotherapy, with many top-notch resorts and spas offering state-of-the-art facilities that leave you feeling revitalised.

Salt therapy, a traditional treatment method, has recently gained popularity, and one of the best places to try it is in Azerbaijan at Duzdag. The ambiance of this treatment is enhanced by the setting — a restored and renovated salt mine turned wellness resort.

This renowned physiotherapy centre is celebrated for its treatment methods that cure many respiratory diseases. Nowhere else in the world can you experience living, relaxing, and healing in a salt cave quite like this.

Another smaller-scale alternative to Duzdag is Gazelli Wellness Club in Baku. They specialise in Salt Room Therapy using premium Himalayan salt, a unique service in the city that Gazelli House offers with a traditional and immersive experience.

Meditation retreats

What better way to calm the mind than through meditation? It has been known to work wonders that other remedies couldn't achieve. Taking time away from the hustle and bustle of the city and immersing oneself in a serene, natural environment can greatly enhance both health and mindfulness.

Across the country, there are countless places offering various forms of meditation, such as silent meditation, mindfulness practices, nature immersion, yoga classes, nature walks, and wellness workshops.

Meditation is not exclusive to seasoned practitioners or monks, nor does it require complex techniques; it's simpler than you might think. Anyone can meditate and take part, especially with the help of guided meditation programs that simplify the process.

Azerbaijan is home to several exceptional wellness retreats, with Chenot Palace Health Wellness Hotel standing out as a premier destination. Renowned globally, Chenot Palace seamlessly blends Chinese and Western techniques, attracting celebrities from around the world in search of revitalisation and relaxation.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqlJIpWt8m7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Nestled in a picturesque setting, the hotel offers guests an intimate connection with nature. Its luxurious accommodations provide targeted health benefits, ensuring a one-of-a-kind stay.

At Chenot Palace, guests can partake in guided meditation programs and learn effective body detox and stress relief techniques. Located in the beautiful region of Gabala, this unique gem in Azerbaijan promises a healing session that should not be missed.

Hammam

More than just a healing method, the hammam is a deep-rooted cultural tradition in Azerbaijan, offering numerous wellness benefits for the body on many levels. Primarily, it is a large bathhouse similar to a sauna and serves as a communal gathering place for locals.

The hammam typically consists of different rooms with varying temperatures. The traditional process begins by entering the warm room to acclimatise the body.

This is followed by progressing to a hotter room to clear the pores and moisturise the skin. The experience concludes with a refreshing dip in a cold pool.

In the hot room, the usual practice is to scrub the body with a coarse mitt called a "kise." This process is highly beneficial for exfoliating the skin and removing dead cells, as well as promoting blood flow throughout the body. After the scrubbing, the body is rubbed with aromatic lather soaps made from olive and other herbal oils.

Hammam sessions are a common practice for everyone in the country, where locals gather to discuss and socialise during their visits.

This will leave you feeling energised and refreshed both physically and mentally. Many hammam centres can be found in Baku, with two of the most famous being Tazebey Hammam, one of the oldest in the country, and Agha Mikayil Hammam.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct4GmZctr0S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The HamamBath Wellness and Spa Complex in South Baku is also another wonderful place to experience a traditional hamam. They also offer a variety of beauty treatments such as aromatherapy, eco peeling, chocolate wrapping, Tibetan singing bowl massage, and much more.

Experience the thrill of Formula 1

With your mind and body refreshed, perhaps you're now ready to enjoy some heart-pumping entertainment. If you find yourself in Azerbaijan in September-specifically Sept 15 — you're in for a treat because that's when the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place.

Baku, the capital city, plays host to this prestigious event with a temporary circuit winding through its streets, passing by iconic landmarks such as the government house and the historic old city of Icherisheher, and alongside the scenic Seaside Boulevard.

The Formula 1 weekend in Baku offers more than just racing. You can indulge in fan activities featuring eateries, entertainment options, merchandise shops, and interactive displays. You might also catch concerts, driver autograph sessions, and other thrilling events.

Spectacular views of the race await at the Main Grandstand, Absheron Grandstand, and Boulevard Grandstand, enhancing your Formula 1 experience in Azerbaijan.

Pairing your visit to Azerbaijan with such a prestigious event promises to elevate your journey and ensure your stay in the country is truly unforgettable.

Crafting the perfect Azerbaijani evening

Situated at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Azerbaijan features a cuisine that harmoniously blends global influences while preserving its distinctive flavours. When you're prioritizing your well-being, the food becomes more than just a delight for your palate — it nourishes your body, mind, and soul.

A hearty Azerbaijani dish that perhaps symbolises the importance of balance and variety in life is Plov, a fragrant rice dish simmered in vegetable broth or meat stew with saffron and dried fruits.

Many regions in Azerbaijan take pride in their unique styles of preparing Plov, utilising different methods and ingredients. Even in Baku, you may find various versions of the dish at different restaurants.

For authentic Azerbaijani dining experience, visit Shah Restaurant & Gallery in Baku. This venue offers an ambiance that evokes the rural and traditional style of the country.

Other recommended spots include Art Club Restaurant and Sumakh, both renowned for their unique and consistent flavours, maintaining the standards of the authentic dishes they serve.

Exclusive to Azerbaijan is Fish or Chicken Lavangi, stuffed with herbs, spices, and walnuts. Try Dolma, too, which features minced meat and herbed rice wrapped in grape leaves, often served with yoghurt — a truly unique taste.

For these dishes, check out Firuze Restaurant in Baku, which offers a very traditional ambiance with great food. For a breezier space, Art Garden Restaurant in Baku provides an open dining setting for enjoying Lavangi and hosting get-togethers.

Mutton lovers must try Piti, a slow-cooked dish with chickpeas, saffron, and herbs, each spoonful bursting with flavour. SAHiL Bar & Restaurant, located along the Caspian Sea, is renowned for serving some of the best Piti in the country, along with other traditional favourites.

Whatever you choose to eat in Azerbaijan, winding down with a cup of Azerbaijani tea is highly recommended.

For a truly authentic feel, pair it with a shisha session to complete your relaxing evening ritual and maybe a piece of Pakhlava, its honey-soaked pastry has remained unchanged for centuries - so delightful you'll want to take some home.

Traditional tea houses, lounges, and cafes all over Azerbaijan offer various enjoyments to enhance your experience. Baku itself is dotted with many such establishments, where you can enjoy your tea while sampling traditional snacks or enjoying live music as the sun sets.

For a unique setting to enjoy your evening tea in Baku, try visiting Shirvanshah Museum Restaurant. Surrounded by the authentic artefacts on display and serenaded by ethnic music performance, you'll feel like you're transported back to Baku of a bygone era.

Alternatively, take your tea under the summer sky at the rooftop terrace of Cay Bagi 145. Indulge in the delightful Samovar tea and a plate of kebab if you're feeling peckish, all while you drink in the magnificent views of the city.

Any evening in the country with a soothing cup of Azerbaijani tea brings a peaceful close to your day, melting away the fatigue from exploring the city.

Visiting Azerbaijan means diving headfirst into a culture rich in diversity — varied in language, cuisine, and traditions, yet deeply human. Embrace the local way of life, partake in unique cultural activities, and connect across distances and differences. Azerbaijan offers a tapestry of experiences that feel both exotic and intimately close.

The country promises a wealth of unique experiences, from the adrenaline rush of Formula 1 to the relaxation found in its distinctive offerings, such as naftalan oil, salt and volcanic mud spas.

Azerbaijan offers a full spectrum of experiences that fully engage you. You'll leave revitalised, ready to take on the world, and when your energy wanes, you'll find yourself yearning to return for another restorative visit.

[[nid:692838]]

This article was first published in Wego.