Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1

The haze has all but smothered popular destinations in Southeast Asia and ongoing protests in Hong Kong mean many of us will be deterred from heading there for a while.
If you’re wondering where to book your next holiday, why not look a little farther and try an experience that’s impossible to replicate in Singapore?
A new initiative has been set forth by the Russian government to allow Singaporean citizens easier access into the country.
From Oct 1, tourists from 53 countries will be able to visit Russia’s cultural capital, St Petersburg, and its surrounding Leningrad region on an e-visa without being charged a consular fee.
Unlike a standard tourist visa which costs about 65 euros (S$100), the e-visa is free and only takes an hour to complete so you can expect to have it ready in four days! Previously, travellers needed to visit an embassy, obtain an invitation letter from a tour agency and have an in-person interview before receiving their visa. The current e-visas can be used for business, tourist or humanitarian purposes which will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance, and allow an eight-day stay in the country. Applicants can fill out a form on the website of the Russian foreign ministry no later than four days before their arrival and no earlier than 20 days before the expected date of entry. Before you go ahead and start booking your trip though, do take note that the e-visa is not valid for travel beyond certain regions of Russia, although the list of territories covered is gradually expanding. Regions that the e-visa does cover for Singaporeans include Amur, Chukotka, Kamchatka, Khabarovsk Krai, Primorye and Sakhalin regions of Russia. In a report by The Moscow Times, this initiative is expected to attracted 12 million tourists each year, up from the 8.2 million who visited St Petersburg in 2018. As Singaporeans who are fortunate enough to possess the strongest passport in the world, visa-free or visa-on-arrival access is granted to us in 189 countries worldwide. However, popular destinations like Australia and Bhutan still require a visa application beforehand, so do ensure you've applied for one before travelling to any of the countries listed here.
Read also
Read also
More about
RUSSIA
Travel and leisure
Unlike a standard tourist visa which costs about 65 euros (S$100), the e-visa is free and only takes an hour to complete so you can expect to have it ready in four days! Previously, travellers needed to visit an embassy, obtain an invitation letter from a tour agency and have an in-person interview before receiving their visa.
The current e-visas can be used for business, tourist or humanitarian purposes which will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance, and allow an eight-day stay in the country.
Applicants can fill out a form on the website of the Russian foreign ministry no later than four days before their arrival and no earlier than 20 days before the expected date of entry.
Before you go ahead and start booking your trip though, do take note that the e-visa is not valid for travel beyond certain regions of Russia, although the list of territories covered is gradually expanding.
Regions that the e-visa does cover for Singaporeans include Amur, Chukotka, Kamchatka, Khabarovsk Krai, Primorye and Sakhalin regions of Russia.
In a report by The Moscow Times, this initiative is expected to attracted 12 million tourists each year, up from the 8.2 million who visited St Petersburg in 2018.
As Singaporeans who are fortunate enough to possess the strongest passport in the world, visa-free or visa-on-arrival access is granted to us in 189 countries worldwide.
However, popular destinations like Australia and Bhutan still require a visa application beforehand, so do ensure you've applied for one before travelling to any of the countries listed here.