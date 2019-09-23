Escape the haze and fly to...Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1

The haze has all but smothered popular destinations in Southeast Asia and ongoing protests in Hong Kong mean many of us will be deterred from heading there for a while.

If you’re wondering where to book your next holiday, why not look a little farther and try an experience that’s impossible to replicate in Singapore?

A new initiative has been set forth by the Russian government to allow Singaporean citizens easier access into the country.

From Oct 1, tourists from 53 countries will be able to visit Russia’s cultural capital, St Petersburg, and its surrounding Leningrad region on an e-visa without being charged a consular fee.