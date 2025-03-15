Escape the human hustle: Resorts offering animal therapy to soothe your soul

So, you're stressed, tired, and you've had it with all the humans around you and their drama. It's time to call in the healing experts: animals. Fur real.

Studies show that the presence of animals can be hugely beneficial for people. For example, 2023 data from the American Psychiatric Association reports that 86per cent of pet owners say their pets positively impact mental health.

Meanwhile, researchers at Loyola University in Chicago found that animal therapy significantly decreases the need for pain medication after surgery — just having animals around, they discovered, helped to naturally lessen pain.

If you don't have a pet, no worries. Hospitality brands are doubling down on alternative wellness therapies, including animal therapy, and an increasing number of resorts now offer guests up-close-and-personal experiences with the natural world.

Here are four easy-to-get-to stays where you can chill out with animals. From soaking in onsen baths surrounded by alpacas, to sleeping amid the symphony of the rainforest, each promises to help nurse you back to, well, as normal as possible.

Onsen Moncham

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Perched amid the lush, cool hills of Chiang Mai at 1,200m above sea level, Onsen Moncham is a mountain ryokan with 24 suites and sprawling, prettily landscaped gardens.

For animal lovers, the highlight here is undoubtedly the resident alpacas and other wildlife that parade the grounds. Imagine taking a morning stroll around the property with your furry new friends or indulging in a traditional kaiseki meal while watching swans descend on the on-site lake. Kawaii!

Animals aside, there's plenty to do. As the name suggests, one of the resort's selling points is its steamy, mineral-rich natural hot springs that gush forth from 100m below ground. Take a dip at the central indoor and outdoor therapeutic pools or book a room with a private onsen.

Accommodation ranges from one to four bedrooms — great for everyone from solo travellers to extended families who need an animal-assisted escape.

Lodge in the Woods

Bali, Indonesia

A place where pure-white horses roam amidst rice terraces, close to crystal clear seas? Sounds like a dream, but the folks behind this rustic eco-conscious retreat in Bali's eastern region of Kediri have made it a reality.

Here, nature and wildlife take centre stage, and activities include feeding the horses, chickens and goats that the lodge has rescued; hunting for eggs on the property; and running with stallions through the nearby village.

Alongside these animal encounters, you can attend yoga and meditation sessions, go sailing in a traditional Balinese fishing boat, or swim in the resort's magnesium-rich pool that promises to support deep sleep and healing.

The all-white, minimalist rooms sleep mostly two (a couple of rooms can accommodate two adults and a child) and are charmingly named after the rescued horses and goats. As you might expect, stays here are wildly popular, so early bookings are essential.

Wildlife Retreat at Taronga

Sydney, Australia

Imagine waking up to the sound of kookaburras and having breakfast with kangaroos just outside your window. This eco luxe hotel-within-a-zoo offers a unique, immersive wildlife experience where you can stay mere steps from some of Australia's most iconic animals, from koalas to echidnas.

A booking here includes zoo passes, exclusive tours and behind-the-scenes access to learn about the animals and conservation efforts.

One moment you're enjoying gourmet dining with sweeping views of Sydney Harbour, the next you're hand-feeding a wallaby. It's the perfect blend of relaxation, education, and animal therapy, all while supporting vital conservation initiatives.

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Singapore

Come April, you'll be able to do a zoo staycation right here in Singapore, when the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree opens. Parked on the edge of the Singapore Zoo, the 338-room resort will be a gateway to the natural wonders of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, with rooms either nestled amidst the jungle or offering views across Upper Seletar Reservoir.

Rumour has it that there are views of the zoo animals from some of the rooms, though we can't confirm that. What's for sure is that guests will have access to exclusive experiences within the reserve, like early-morning visits to Bird Paradise and zoo camps for kids.

The eco-friendly property, which is the first in Singapore to achieve the Building & Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status, is designed to give guests the feeling of living outside, and comes with sustainable features like toilets that use rainwater for flushing.

Room categories include the fun-sounding Grand Mandai Treehouse, a safari-style suite which comes with a private patio, and the sprawling Rainforest Two-Bedroom that can sleep four. The icing on the cake: this being a Banyan Tree property, there will of course be a Banyan Tree spa on-site.

