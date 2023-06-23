Escape to Johor: Woman discovers alternate mode of transport to avoid Causeway jam

Travelling across the Causeway to get to Malaysia can be quite an experience, especially during public holidays.

Think long waiting times, road rage and the inevitable traffic jam. Put all these together, and it can turn out to be a nightmare.

So one content creator decided to skip all that hassle and take a ferry to Johor instead.

User munzpewpew shared her experience in a TikTok video on June 14.

The video started off at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal where she collected her tickets to Johor from the Batam Fast counter.

The ferry was pretty empty, with just a few people on board.

The video also mentioned that there's no Grab in the area. So after arriving at Tanjung Pengelih, they booked a private car to embark on their adventures.

Netizens' reactions

Some weren't too keen with the idea of taking a ferry to Johor.

Some expressed that it is quite troublesome, while others found it too expensive.

A quick check on Batam Fast's official website shows that a return ticket on the ferry will cost $73.



It's also worth knowing that ferries to Tanjung Pengelih from Singapore run from Friday to Saturday at 8.50am and 5.40pm.

While ferries to Singapore from Tanjung Pengelih run from Saturday to Monday at 7.30am and Friday to Sunday at 4pm.



One netizen was curious to know how long the journey was. According to Munzpewpew, the boat ride took around 45 minutes, which a quick check on the Batam Fast website can confirm.

It's worth noting that if your main destination is Johor Bahru (JB), taking the ferry doesn't lead you directly to the city centre, as you would still have to take a private-hire car to get there.

As Munzpewpew mentioned in the comments section, taking a car from Tanjung Pengelih to JB will cost about RM200 (S$57.70).

Fortunately, there are other ways to reach JB.

Of course, driving down is the most direct way, but you run the risk of getting stuck in a traffic jam on the Causeway.

Another alternative is taking a bus. There are a few buses from Singapore bus terminals that will bring you to JB.

That includes bus 950 from the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, which will lead you to Woodlands Checkpoint.

Or you can take 160, 170, 170X and Causeway Link CW1 from Kranji MRT station for a direct service to Woodlands Checkpoint.

The bus fares vary between the different buses, but they are pretty affordable as they are well under $3.

Another option is taking the KTM train. Departing from Woodlands, you can reach JB within five minutes. Ticket price to JB is $5.

