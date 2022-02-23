Etude House is closing its last Singapore outlet on Feb 24 - here's how you can still get their products

F&B establishments aren't the only ones that are closing down in Singapore. Recently, Etude House announced that it will be shuttering its last physical outlet at Bugis Junction.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday (Feb 22), the Korean beauty brand announced that the store's last day will be on Feb 24.

After the store closure, Sweet Points, part of the brand's offline membership programme, will no longer be available for redemption.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/etudesingapore

But don't fret too much as the brand isn't leaving the country entirely. You can still purchase products via its website or e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

To thank customers for the support, Etude House will be having a sale on its website where shoppers can enjoy $8 off a minimum purchase of $48. All you have to do is use the code "THANKU8" upon checkout, the promotion will run until April 30.

Etude House opened its first store in Singapore in 2009 and at its peak, the brand had 16 outlets spread across the island. In 2014, the brand opened a store at Wisma Atria, its largest flagship store in the world.

According to The Korea Times, Etude House suffered capital impairment following years of accumulating losses.

The brand is currently managed by South Korean beauty and cosmetics giant Amorepacific and amongst its 37 subsidiaries, Etude House is the only one that has reached the point of capital impairment.

melissateo@asiaone.com