Marathoner Eugene Lim dies from cancer 3 days after marriage

Eugene Lim, an avid marathoner and sports enthusiast, died aged 45 last Friday (April 10).

This was just three days after he married his long-time partner Sofie Chandra while he was in hospital.

Sofie broke the news in an Instagram post on the day of his death.

"Eug has passed on, a true legend, the love of my life. His light will keep shining on and on," she wrote.

The 45-year-old had been battling cancer for nearly two years since he was diagnosed with Stage 4 urothelial carcinoma — a form of bladder cancer — in 2024.

Eugene had been very active prior to his diagnosis, practising Muay Thai and Brazilian Ju-Jitsu alongside running and playing rugby, according to an article by Parkway Cancer Centre.

In 2020, he noticed his urine was an abnormal colour, especially after exercising.

Medical checkups found nothing unusual, but his symptoms persisted and became more frequent starting 2022. They would subside after a day, however, and further tests would not find the reason behind them.

In June 2024, Eugene noticed his urine was dark red.

Tests revealed a large tumour in his left kidney. He was diagnosed with cancer shortly afterwards, with the disease spreading to his lungs and neck as well as other parts of his body.

Despite the grim prognosis and having to go through chemotherapy, Eugene maintained a positive outlook towards life, accepted his "new normal", and even advocated for early detection of cancer.

In another Instagram post last Friday, Sofie posted Eugene's obituary and conveyed his last wishes.

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"Please don't send us flowers as Eug always felt they left us too quickly," she wrote, asking attendees to instead donate to 365 Cancer Prevention Society.

She also requested that people wear vibrant colours, and not black and white, when they attend his wake, which is held in Woodlands Memorial Hall.

Social media posts by those present at the event showed that it was a cheerful celebration of Eugene's life, there was even a live DJ present.

What's urothelial carcinoma?

Urothelial carcinoma, the most common form of bladder cancer, is usually identified by the presence of blood in one's urine, according to SingHealth.

Other symptoms include painful urination and pelvic pain.

The disease is more common in men and those over the age of 60. Other risk factors are smoking, exposure to certain chemicals, chronic bladder problems or repeated urinary tract infections, a family history of bladder cancer and genetic conditions.

At Stage 4, the cancer has spread from the bladder to distant organs. It is highly aggressive and difficult to treat.

Bladder cancer in the early stages (0 and 1) can often be treated successfully with minimal intervention, while the disease in stages (2 to 3) is more difficult to treat as the cancer is likely to invade the bladder and surrounding tissue.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent bladder cancer, one can reduce their risk by not smoking, eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly and handling chemicals safely to avoid exposure.

Early detection significantly increases the likelihood of bladder cancer being cured, so a person experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com