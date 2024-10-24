Eurokars Group opens new BMW Eurokars Flagship Centre and Mini Habitat showrooms

The Eurokars Group has officially opened its new BMW Eurokars Flagship Centre and Mini Habitat showrooms along Leng Kee Road, following a major rejuvenation of both facilities.

The new showrooms feature the BMW Retail.Next and Mini Retail.Next concepts, which place a strong focus on delivering a premium customer experience.

The BMW Eurokars Flagship Centre, situated at 29 Leng Kee Road, joins the BMW Eurokars Experience Centre at 11 Kung Chong Road as the two main retail touchpoints for BMW Eurokars in Singapore.

The company says that most of the BMW models will be at the Flagship Centre, while ultra-high-end luxury and performance models like the M cars will be located at the Experience Centre.

BMW Eurokars spent an estimated $20 million to renovate the facility, which previously housed the Porsche Centre Singapore, into the new Flagship Centre.

The entire refurbishment project took about six months and the six-storey building spans approximately 3,258 sq m.

The showroom space occupies the first two levels of the facility, along with a customer lounge and two delivery suites where customers can take delivery of their cars.

The third floor features an event space, as well as BMW Eurokars' corporate office, while the service centres for BMW and Mini are on the fourth and fifth storeys respectively.

Meanwhile, the Mini Habitat showroom next door at 27 Leng Kee Road has also undergone a refurbishment, and the three-storey facility houses a two-level showroom space, a hospitality lounge, a car delivery suite, corporate offices and meeting rooms, as well as an outdoor area on the third floor that can be used for events and customer parties.

There is also an integrated service reception in between both showrooms that cater to both BMW and Mini owners, and ensures that customers enjoy a streamlined and personalised experience when they bring their cars in for servicing.

A key highlight of both the BMW Eurokars Flagship Centre and the Mini Habitat is the Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE) section, which allows customers to visualise and tailor their cars to their exact preferences.

The customisation process can be guided along by the brand consultants to ensure that every detail, from the colour to the interior trim, is precisely to the customer's specifications.

The opening of the new BMW Eurokars Flagship Centre and Mini Habitat caps off a period of major transformation for the Eurokars Group over the last two years, and is intended to solidify the company's dedication towards elevating customer experiences across the three BMW Group brands: BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini.

The revamped showrooms also align with the BMW Group's direction of creating a personalised, immersive and seamless experiential customer buying journey.

[[nid:694801]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.