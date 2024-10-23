Eurokars Leasing undergoes a major transformation

Eurokars Leasing, the car rental arm of Eurokars Group, has undergone a major transformation, and it celebrated its rebirth with a party held at its Tanjong Penjuru premises on Oct 15.

What is Eurokars Leasing?

Eurokars Leasing was established in 1999, initially to offer car rental and leasing services internally for the Eurokars Group. However, the car leasing landscape has evolved over the 25 years since Eurokars Leasing was set up, and today, the company recognises that there are a new generation of customers who value an asset-light lifestyle, away from traditional car ownership.

These customers have a strong desire for greater flexibility, convenience, and a focus on experiences, and Eurokars Leasing have revamped itself to cater to this group of consumers who seek innovative mobility solutions.

To that end, Eurokars Leasing now offers a variety of car rental and leasing services, from short term rentals lasting a couple of days, to long term car leasing agreements stretching over an extended period of up to 24 months or more.

What's new with Eurokars Leasing?

The biggest change is the launch of Eurokars Leasing's new online car rental and leasing platform, where customers can go online and book a car to meet their needs with just a few clicks.

The booking platform is designed to be simple and easy to use, with users having all the necessary information presented clearly, including the total price. Customers can choose to pick up their cars from Eurokars Leasing's Tanjong Penjuru premises, or arrange for the car to be delivered to their preferred address with 24 hours' notice.

Eurokars Leasing offers a wide variety of vehicles available for rent, ranging from the family-friendly Mazda 3, to high-end premium models like the Porsche Macan. The company guarantees that its fleet is well-maintained, and will be delivered to the customer in the best condition.

All cars delivered by Eurokars Leasing come with the necessary insurance coverage, roadside assistance if required, and even a Touch 'n Go card for trips into Malaysia, ensuring a seamless and truly convenient experience from start to finish.

Visitors who drop by Eurokars Leasing's facilities at 27A Tanjong Penjuru can also enjoy the new Rental Experience Lounge, which offers customers a stylish and comfortable space to relax when picking up or returning their cars. The lounge features complimentary refreshments, including a curated selection of coffee blends that are made exclusively for Eurokars Leasing.

Charmain Kwee, Group Executive Director of Eurokars Group, said, "Our legacy of excellence and promise of delivering unparalleled experiences are the foundation as to why we're building a new era of mobility. Eurokars Leasing remains committed to providing personal and exceptional service, but we're also embracing modern trends to cater to the evolving needs of today's consumers."

[[nid:697212]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.