EuroSports ceases Alfa Romeo dealership, Komoco Group to succeed

SINGAPORE - The dealership/distributor for Italian car brand Alfa Romeo has changed hands, as reported in the Straits Times last week. This role was formerly held by EuroAutomobile, which is part of the EuroSports Global group, and Komoco Holdings will take over beginning 2023.

Komoco Holdings has declined to comment on the topic of the new dealership/distributorship.



EuroSports said in a statement to The Business Times that it was ‘unable to achieve commercial viability of its Alfa Romeo distributorship due to prevailing market conditions’. This leaves EuroSports Global, into the automobile realm, primarily with the dealership/distributorship for Lamborghini, which is far and away its most profitable automobile venture. It previously held the dealership for sports car brand Lotus. The group is currently developing electric motorcycles under its home-grown brand Scorpio.

This move is a reflection of larger currents within the industry. Over the past few decades, the vast majority of existing car brands have now been acquired or absorbed into the hands of a few major conglomerates, such as the Volkswagen Group (Audi, Skoda, Seat and many more), and Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot and more).

The Komoco Group is the dealership for other Stellantis brands, including Jeep, and Maserati. It has also sold Chrysler and Dodge cars in the past.



The ‘alliance’ of these car conglomerates with multi-brand dealership groups is becoming clearer, as a result. For example, the BMW Group recently appointed the Eurokars Group as its second official dealer in Singapore, an irregular move in Singapore which typically only has one dealership per brand. Eurokars is also the dealer for other BMW Group brands, including Mini and Rolls-Royce.



Alfa Romeo’s last new model launch that we covered was the Stelvio SUV, in 2018. It’s expected to launch its first small SUV, the Tonale, in 2023.

