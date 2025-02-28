EV ready: Tengah's first EV chargers from SP Group now in operation

Residents of Tengah can now charge their electric vehicles (EVs) in their estate, with the launch of six new EV chargers in Singapore's newest Housing Board town.

The 7.4kW AC chargers, which are operated by SP Group, are located at Deck 3B of the multi-storey carpark at Block 112 Plantation Crescent, and will cater to users who intend to charge their EVs overnight.

SP Group intends to expand its EV charging network in Tengah to over 30 chargers by the end of the year, spread across five HDB carparks covering 18 precincts within the estate, as well as setting up two 50kW DC fast chargers at Plantation Plaza, which is Tengah's neighbourhood centre.

At an event to mark the opening of the new EV chargers on Feb 25, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, said, "To Tengah residents, today's launch of Tengah's first EV charging points is a key step in bringing sustainable mobility solutions to the residents."

Dr Khor, who is also MP for Hong Kah North, added, "By integrating EV charging infrastructure into Tengah's eco-town masterplan, we are creating a more accessible and convenient environment for EV adoption and enabling residents to embrace a greener lifestyle."

S. Harsha, managing director of Sustainable Energy Solutions at SP Group, said, "The deployment of EV charging infrastructure in 18 Tengah precincts is progressing in step with the estate's growth as a sustainable community and its move towards greener transport."

He added, "We will also explore deploying additional DC chargers to ensure a robust and future-ready charging ecosystem that supports the evolving mobility needs of residents. With EV charging easily accessible, we aim to accelerate EV adoption in Tengah and across Singapore, reinforcing our commitment to a connected, efficient, and sustainable transport landscape."

SP Group also announced at the event that users of the new EV chargers at Tengah can enjoy a discount of 20 per cent off the regular charging rate, which is currently charged at 52.3 cents per kWh, for a period of one month starting from Feb 25.

