EV uptake in Singapore: New Tesla Model Y tops sales charts here

SINGAPORE - A peek into the new car registration statistics for the month of September 2022 from the Land Transport Authority has revealed that not only are electric cars steadily gaining ground here, but also an interesting sales statistic for Tesla cars.

There were a total of 219 new Tesla SUVs registered in Singapore for the month of September 2022, and as there is only one Tesla SUV on sale here, the all-electric Model Y, all sales numbers would belong to that car.

23 new Tesla sedans were registered during the same month, and that would be attributed to the Model 3, Tesla’s sole sedan offering in Singapore.

Amazingly, the Model Y’s sales figures makes it the top-selling SUV in Singapore for the month of September 2022, beating the individual sales figures from all other brands.

The Land Transport Authority does not break down new car registrations by individual models, only by body style. Even so, Tesla’s 219 new Model Y SUVs on the roads here beats Mercedes-Benz’s combined total of 199 SUVs, and Honda’s 189 new SUVs registered.

The Tesla Model Y first went on sale on Aug 31, 2022 with a list price of $190,195 without COE. There have been no test drives of the car authorised to the public from the official dealership, which means most simply bought the car based in its reputation and reviews.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.