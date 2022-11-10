EV Weekend 2022 is a must-see for all Singapore car owners

SINGAPORE - Singapore has reached a point where widespread EV ownership can begin to be considered by many car drivers – which is why current, or prospective, electric motorists should head down to Suntec City right now.

EV Weekend, Singapore’s first and largest electric vehicle showcase, has returned for its second iteration, and kicks off at Suntec City from today – Nov 8 – until Nov 13, 2022. The show is located at Suntec City’s North Atrium, the mall section between Suntec Towers 1 and 2, near Olivia and Co cafe, and Superpark gym. It runs daily from 10am to 10pm. Here’s a useful Google Maps link to point you in the right direction, literally.

Find out everything you need to know about EVs

CarBuyer’s special EV Weekend E-Book will tell you all you need to know about EVs in Singapore.

Stepping into electric motoring can be intimidating, that’s why EV Weekend exists: To allow car buyers to touch, feel, see, and experience EVs, as well as arming them with the knowledge needed to make the change in a savvy way.

To get started on your EV journey, you can hit up EV Weekend’s home page, register and download our 30-page guide to EV ownership in Singapore, which covers everything from the cost of ownership vs gasoline cars, the pros and cons of EVs, and more.

EV Weekend 2022 will also have a special plenary session on November 10 from 1500h featuring two panels with industry experts, charge point operators, and EV owners, covering questions and topics relating to the current and future of EVs.

A range of EVs to experience

One of EV Weekend’s key draws is that it features a range of EVs all in one place. For example, you won’t be able to see the key rivals the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 anywhere else, nor the Peugeot e-2008 and Opel Mokka-e. Visiting EV Weekend, you’ll be able to see – literally – that there are EVs out there to fit almost any need or budget.

Tesla Model 3 Performance

Polestar 2

Pegueot e-2008

Hyundai Ioniq 5

DFSK EC35

BYD Atto 3

Tesla Model Y – this is the first time Tesla is opening Model Y test drives to the public

In this case, this year’s edition sees eight vehicles on display at Suntec from seven different car brands. Click on the link below to read more about them, including specifications, as well as CarBuyer’s own reviews and videos about them.

Test drive these EVs

Drive an EV and you will be as enthused as CarBuyer is in this photo.

Where the real life-changing experience happens with EVs is of course, behind the wheel, and you’ll get the chance to do that at EV Weekend 2022.

You can also test drive most of the cars shown at Suntec – including the BYD Atto 3, Opel Mokka-e, Polestar 2, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y – by visiting the EV Weekend homepage and following the test drive registration link inside – but be sure to register quickly, as slots are limited through the five days of the show.

Tesla Model Y

EV Weekend 2022 also sees the first time American electric carmaker Tesla is offering test drives of its Model Y SUV – already a best-seller in Singapore in September – to the public (pre-registration is required).

A happy test driver from EV Weekend 2021’s edition

As the test drive experience from attendees at EV Weekend 2021 show, really experiencing an EV from behind the wheel is a key factor in convincing drivers of the switch away from combustion engine car with their quietness, smoothness, and lack of tailpipe emissions.

Mildred, 32, who works in sales and test drove the Mini Electric at EV Weekend 2021 said : “The car is fun to drive, very zippy and very quiet. The event is a good initiative, because I got to see many EVs in just one day, and test drive as multiple EVs.”

Win free stuff and prizes!

If you attend the show in person, you won’t walk away empty handed. Come by EV Weekend and win some freebies, as described below.

Come by to the CarBuyer stand, down the CarBuyer App and create a profile and you’ll get a free ice cream, and stand the chance to win prizes ranging from detailing and car wrap vouchers, portable speakers from Soundstream, to NTUC vouchers, and even a 2D1N hotel stay in PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road

Make a social media post (on Instagram, Facebook and/or Linkedin) of the event and tag #EVWeekend2022 on CarBuyer social media and stand to win prizes at the CarBuyer Singapore booth, when you show your post.

Check out related topics and the EV support network

Tesla’s merch wall

Charge+

EV Weekend isn’t just about cars alone. If you’re curious about charging solutions, you can check out the charging solutions from local charging station retailer Interwell, and charge network operator Charge+. Singaporean tyre company Giti Tyres is also on site with a display showing off its motorsports involvement – and EV-specific tyres.

If you want more EV-related merch, Tesla is also running its merchandise shop at EV Weekend 2022.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.