Even cheaper than Bali: 5 hidden Asian islands you (and your wallet) will love

Looking for hidden gems in Asia that offer unforgettable experiences without the tourist crowds? These off-the-radar islands are perfect for those seeking peace, adventure, and budget-friendly travel.

Siargao - Philippines

Often dubbed the surfing capital of the Philippines, Siargao offers more than just waves. Think hidden lagoons, serene waterfalls, and warm-hearted local villages that welcome travellers with open arms.

Here's what to expect:

Stay: Hostels for just US$12 (S$15) to US$25 per night.

Getting around: Rent a scooter for around US$6 to US$9 per day.

Vibe: Youthful energy and a laid-back backpacker scene, ideal for nature lovers and free spirits.

Koh Yao Noi - Thailand

Tucked between Phuket and Krabi, Koh Yao Noi feels like a peaceful escape frozen in time. With its untouched beaches, quiet countryside, and authentic local culture, it's a breath of fresh air.

Here's what to expect:

Stay: Cozy guesthouses from US$25 to US$40 per night.

Perfect for: Yoga lovers, meditation retreats, and anyone craving a digital detox.

How to get there: Less than an hour by speedboat from Phuket or Krabi.

A Hidden Island in Cambodia (Near Sihanoukville)

Think Koh Rong Samloem or Koh Ta Kiev, yet still largely off the mass tourism map.

Here's what to expect:

Stay: Beach huts and hostels from US$10.

Budget: Delicious local meals for under US$10.

The experience: No constant electricity, no internet, just powdery white beaches, crystal-clear waters, and hammocks strung between palm trees.

Don Det - Laos (Part of the "4000 Islands" in the Mekong)

Don Det is one of Southeast Asia's most tranquil islands. Perfect for unwinding, reading by the river, or simply enjoying the moment.

Here's what to expect:

Budget: Simple stays and local meals for under US$20 per day.

What to do: Cycle through lush greenery, watch sunsets over the Mekong, or chill in a hammock with zero stress.

Lombok - Indonesia

Lombok is the perfect Bali alternative. About an hour from Bali by boat or flight, Lombok is less crowded and about 30 per cent cheaper.

Here's what to expect:

Budget: Simple, local meals for under US$5 per day.

What to do: Stunning beaches like Selong Belanak, Mount Rinjani for the adventure seekers.

