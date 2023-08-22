'Even the dogs are rich': Expat influencer's designer dog-accessory haul sets netizens' tongues wagging

A thousand dollars goes a long way, and is typically enough for the average person to go on a short vacation.

For one expat influencer, however, that was the same amount she spent on luxe accessories for her dogs Lola Loola and Matilda.

In a TikTok video posted yesterday (Aug 21), user Chloe L shared a 77-second clip which was requested by her fans: "A lot of people have been commenting that they wanted to see my dogs' try-on haul because I did buy them a couple of designer dog accessories while I was in Europe."

Though it was only a "couple" of accessories, all the featured items were from luxury brands, which is not surprising as the 20-year-old National University of Singapore (NUS) student often posts designer hauls and her 'stay-at-home' daughter lifestyle.

The first item she showed was a Gucci pet leash in beige and ebony, which is the matching set with a harness she purchased when it first launched in July last year.

The leash alone retails for $540 in Singapore, while the harness is listed at a whopping $720, although the prices she paid for them for may differ since she bought them directly in Europe.

If you think that's fancy enough, the next one takes it up a notch as she flexed her poodles' sparkly Swarovski harness sets.

The harness sets are from a high-end Italian brand For Pets Only, and as you can tell from the brand name, they specialise in fashion accessories for furry friends.

"I got them in Milan but they also have a boutique in Monte Carlo," added Chloe.

The two harnesses cost 130 (S$191.85) and 120 euros while the leash goes for 170 euros.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Chloe mentioned that while there is a risk of the Swarovski crystals falling out, the harness sets seems of "good quality" and she hopes that they will last a long time.

"My dogs don't get dirty when they go out so it should not be a problem. For example, Lola Loola hates wet grass and will beg to be picked up if the ground is damp or dirty," she remarked.

Matilda, on the other hand, would "refuse to walk" in such circumstances.

While she's not worried about her dogs 'ruining' their expensive wear, she still exercises some caution by training them to not have the "habit of chewing their items", and would not let them use "more expensive accessories" for certain activities like going to the beach.

She also ensures that she chooses accessories that are appropriate for the activity: "I wouldn't make them wear their Polo shirts to the park because that would interfere with their ability to run and they could potentially overheat."

Despite her concerns though, she believes in using the items she bought while "still taking care of them" and is always on the lookout for "cute accessories" for her beloved fur friends.

When asked what she's currently eyeing, Chloe responded: "I really wanted to get the pink Gucci harness but it was sold out and I still can't find it anywhere. I also think Goyard's Oscar dog collar and leash is also very cute to match their Goyard dog bag."

She added that she loves the Prada crystal dog line which has a bandana, harness, collar and leash.

A quick look on Prada's website shows that one harness from the line retails for $1,500.

Netizens took to the comments to gush over Lola Loola and Matilda and the stunning accessories.

"These dogs are too cute," said one netizen.

"Even the dogs are rich," remarked another.

While one joked that they can "only afford to shop at emart", other netizens mentioned having a Gucci harness for their dog as well and even recommended the luxury dog brand Meomari.

