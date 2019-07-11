Even a little running might help you live longer

Any amount of regular running is associated with a lower risk of dying prematurely, particularly from cancer or heart disease, compared to not running at all, a research review suggests.

Researchers examined data from 14 previous studies with a total of 232,149 adults who were followed for 5.5 to 35 years. During that time, 25,951 of them died.

Compared to individuals who didn't run at all, those who did were 27 per cent less likely to die for any reason during the study, 30 per cent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease and 23 per cent less likely to die of cancer.

The frequency, duration, pace and total weekly running time didn't appear to impact the lowered mortality risk associated with running, the analysis found.

"Increased rates of participation in running, regardless of its dose, would probably lead to substantial improvements in population health and longevity," Zeljko Pedisic of the Institute for Health and Sport at Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues write in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

"Any amount of running, even just once a week, is better than no running, but higher doses of running may not necessarily be associated with greater mortality benefits," Pedisic and colleagues write.

The World Health Organisation recommends that adults aged 18 to 64 get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or at least 75 minutes of intense activity every week.