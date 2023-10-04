Ever met a 4-year-old CEO? Resorts World Genting hires kids to make big decisions

Becoming the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company is a job that many can only dream of.

But at Resorts World Genting, children are now given the opportunity to fill those big shoes.

Generally, adults wouldn't give kids the important task of planning a holiday. This usually results in kids not having much say in what they want during the trip.

So in hopes of giving the little ones more control, Resorts World Genting wants to let them be the boss of their own family holiday.

Instead of Chief Executive Officers, these kids will be called Chief Experience Officers and they're in charge of showcasing the attractions at the family destination through the lens of a child.

In a press release from Resorts World Genting, Spencer Lee, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Genting Malaysia Berhad, shared that the kids CEOs were handpicked specifically for the role.

"They will experience and rate some of our attractions to ensure they're suitable for kids of all ages and sizes such as our latest kid-friendly activities in Resorts World Awana, where they will embark on family fun activities such as Stingless Bee Honey Harvesting, Safe Archery, Arts & Craft Workshop, Baking and Nature Trails," he revealed.

4 kid CEOs and counting

Currently, there are four kid CEOs - Eva, 4, StrongBoy, 4, Ellen, 8, and Ehsan, 5 - who also happen to be children of parents influencers.

Eva is the child of Malaysian content creator Melissa Tan - better known as Misspopsasa - who has documented the growth of Eva on both Instagram and TikTok.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx5OiRJp__v/?hl=en[/embed]

In fact, Eva is taking her role of CEO so seriously that she even made a Linkedin account.

StrongBoy and his younger brother are featured on Instagram under username Bapabros, which his father uses to document their journey as an adorable trio.

Ellen and Ehsan are siblings and the kids of Norreen Iman, a Malaysian content creator and cool mum.

Resorts World Genting has announced plans to onboard more kid CEOs soon.

