Ever wondered why there's a little pocket in your underwear? The answer is not what you think

Your underwear has a small pocket that we are certain you've already noticed. We are also certain you've wondered why it's there in the first place.

"Do I need a storage option in my underwear? Are pockets really that popular these days? This won't even fit my phone." If you've had these thoughts run through your mind, then be assured you aren't the only one.

Many women have wondered about the need for a "pocket" in their undies. But as it turns out, that's not a pocket at all. In fact, it's there for something far more important and that's hygiene.

What is a gusset?

PHOTO: Pexels

It's the little pocket-like flap that is sewn onto the crotch of your underwear. It's about the size of your credit card but that's not what it's supposed to hold.

In fact, the gusset of underwear has been in existence even before the digital age. In fact it has been around for centuries.

The gusset of the underwear is made out of a moisture-wicking breathable fabric like cotton. This helps keep the genitals dry and ventilated.

It also helps prevent friction and thanks to its highly absorbent nature, you are less prone to infections as well.

Why are gussets made out of cotton?

Well, you see, synthetic materials cannot provide the same protection against rubbing, sweat and bacteria, which is why lingerie makers add a cotton gusset that does the trick.

Why does underwear have a little bow?

The whole discussion was sparked after a Reddit user took to the online forum to express their curiosity. However, this wasn't the only revelation that came to light in that thread.

Another user curiously asked about the reason behind some underwear for women carrying a bow at the front.

They asked, "Why do so many panties have that little bow on the centre front? Where did the tradition come from?"

It's one of those questions that everyone has on their minds but nobody asks. However, this user did and other users had a response.

One person replied, "As for the roots of the tradition? It comes from pre-elastic days, when your underthings were held in place by a bit of ribbon threaded through the eyelet lace at the tops.

"The little bow is where you tied that ribbon, and of course it's in the front because that's the easiest place to do something like that."

But that's not the only utility of the bow. Going a little deeper into its roots, another Reddit user explained, "Women previously would have gotten up before the daylight and dressed in the dark or by candlelight."

The low light conditions meant the bow helped them figure out which way round their underwear they were supposed to go. While the thread was replaced by elastic over decades, the concept of bows stayed on. Today, it's usually used for decorative purposes.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.