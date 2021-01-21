Everyone can be a hero, says actor who performs for kids with special needs

For a few years now, the 22-year-old middle child - he has two brothers - has been a volunteer "Captain" with Superhero Me.

This local non-profit inclusive arts movement which was started in 2014 seeks to empower children from less privileged and and special needs communities through an inclusive arts practice and programming, and by offering a platform for them to socialise.

Last month, Superhero Me closed a challenging 2020 with "Universe Of Feelings", a multisensory theatre production directed by Samantha Bounaparte and featuring Austin as Blob, a formless alien who befriends a misunderstood non-verbal boy and takes him on an adventure.

"During the final rehearsal, one of the kids from the audience told me that I looked like a ‘bird’. I laughed and played along," recalls Austin.

"As a formless alien, I could be anything (the kids) want. Knowing that the children are engaged throughout the play and seeing their enjoyment is the most rewarding aspect of the performance."

We talk to Austin about his noble calling, superheroes, and a concept for a new project related to national service.

Austin in the role of Blob, a formless alien, in "Universe Of Feelings", a multisensory theatre production by Superhero Me.

PHOTO: Superhero Me

What got you interested in theatre, in particular arts for children with special needs?