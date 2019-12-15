Everything parents need to know about eczema In kids

Eczema is a very common condition, particularly in children, affecting up to 20 per cent of kids globally.

The condition affects the skin, causing a red, itchy, flaky rash that can occur on any part of the body. In children, it commonly appears on the face, arms and legs.

The rashes are not necessarily always present; often they come and go. These are often referred to as "flare-ups".

When eczema occurs, the very outer layer of the skin called the stratum corneum of the epidermis or the skin barrier, doesn't function properly in keeping moisture in, and irritants out.

In eczema skin, this barrier is porous or not tightly sealed, allowing irritants in and provoking a reaction from those with an "over-sensitive" immune system.

Common symptoms include itch-which in kids may be extremely difficult because it means scratching away at night with some leading to skin bleeding which eventually disrupts sleep and negatively affects both the child's and the parents' quality of life.

Eczema tends to run in families so if one or both parents have it, there is a good chance their child will have it.

Eczema may develop at any age, but typically in babies from 3-4 months old onwards; some children will "grow out" of the condition as they get older. However, for others, it is not the same-for reasons yet to be defined by science.